Ramaphosa ally to head new ANC interim leadership group in politically troubled Free State

Pule Letshwiti-Jones
Mxolisi Dukwana (Photo: Mlungisi Louw)
  • The newly appointed interim provincial task team in the Free State will focus on taking the province to its elective conference.
  • The group has been appointed after former president Kgalema Mothlanthe was tasked to resolve the political impasse in the province.
  • The provincial leadership was disbanded as a result of a court case. 

Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana, a key ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa's, is expected to lead an interim leadership structure of the ANC in the Free State. 

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte announced this on Tuesday following an ANC national working committee (NWC) meeting. 

Dukwana, a known opponent of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, would be the convenor of the ANC in the province and Paseka Nompondo the coordinator.

The NWC announced that 40 people would be part of the interim leadership following a court judgment that invalidated the provincial conference held in 2018. 

"Following the Ramakatsa vs ANC judgment, the special NEC on 8-10 May 2021 resolved that priority must be given to pursuing a political solution that will build a united and vibrant ANC in the Free State, and endorsed the efforts led by comrade Kgalema Motlanthe. The NEC further instructed the NWC, to avoid a political vacuum in the province, to establish an inclusive interim structure to take the province to an elective conference in due course," Duarte said. 

Dukwana testified to the Zondo Commission that Magashule was a "blesser" to many in the Free State when he was premier

READ | Magashule calls off plan to 'bring the whole Free State' to support Zuma

The ANC NWC appointed Motlanthe to spearhead the engagements in the province with the aim of resolving the political impasse.

News24 understands that only a few names of senior members aligned to Magashule's faction in the Free State had been confirmed by the NWC to be part of the task team, including former provincial chairperson Sam Mashinini. 

The announcement comes a few months after the Free State's provincial executive committee (PEC) was dissolved after a Supreme Court of appeal ruling - the disbanded Free State PEC wanted the Constitutional Court to set aside the decision by the SCA ruling that declared its 2018 conference unlawful. But the ANC's national executive committee said the matter should be resolved politically. 

One source said they were confident in the newly appointed interim structure which they said would administer stability and order in the Free State. 

The source said this meant the "end of rule" for Magashule in Free State.

"It means finally ANC members in the Free State will be allowed to participate freely without being oppressed by one individual. It means people will no longer be purged in the Free State. It means government officials will no longer be at the mercy of one individual in the Free State," the source said. 

