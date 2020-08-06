1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa appoints special envoys for Zimbabwe crisis

SA-based Zimbabweans protest outside the Zimbabwean Cape Town Consulate.
SA-based Zimbabweans protest outside the Zimbabwean Cape Town Consulate.
Tariro Washinyira, GroundUp
  • The president has appointed two special envoys to Zimbabwe.
  • The two envoys are expected to find ways in which South Africa can assist Zimbabwe.
  • They will leave as soon as arrangements are made.


President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed former Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete and former Safety and Security Minister Sydney Mufamadi as special envoys to Zimbabwe.

With the crisis unfolding in Zimbabwe, their job will be to see how South Africa can assist its neighbouring country.

Mbete and Mufamadi are expected to leave as soon as arrangements have been made.

It follows widespread alarm over the arrests of journalists and a clampdown by security forces in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched a crackdown on planned nationwide protests on 31 July to highlight complaints over the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic and its assistance to the poor.

READ | Zim journalist speaks out against government

Activists have also allegedly been abducted and there is rising alarm over reports of human rights abuses.

According to the Herald in Zimbabwe, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana, has said the country is at the mercy of detractors trying to create a "non-existent crisis".

He said the country is "peaceful". 

Rule of law

"Zimbabwe, today, is peaceful and all citizens are free to go about their business as usual, within boundaries set by the lockdown regulations. His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Second Republic believes in upholding the rule of law and freedom of speech.

"Indeed, it is the freedom of speech that is being unfortunately abused by those who seek to push a sinister political agenda," he reportedly said.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Tyrone Seale said the special envoys are expected to "engage the Government of Zimbabwe and relevant stakeholders to identify possible ways in which South Africa can assist Zimbabwe".

South Africa has previously been criticised for turning a blind eye to problems in Zimbabwe for the sake of old fraternal ties with former head of state, Robert Mugabe. 

The two countries have a deep connection, with many Zimbabwean nationals working in South Africa.

Zimbabwe also assisted ANC soldiers in exile as they strategised re-entry to South Africa during their campaign to topple the apartheid government. 

- Compiled by Jenni Evans

Related Links
Zimbabwe again denies bail to journalist in protest case; government denies crisis
Zimbabwean journalists vow not to be silenced as SA political parties plead for government to...
EXPLAINER | What you need to know about what’s happening in Zimbabwe
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosazimbabwe
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 5 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should CEOs salaries be capped in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they are hugely overpaid.
44% - 3947 votes
No, shareholders already have a say in what they get paid.
30% - 2684 votes
The focus should be on what workers get paid - SA's minimum wage should be lifted.
26% - 2279 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.41
(-0.61)
ZAR/GBP
22.89
(-0.73)
ZAR/EUR
20.69
(-0.67)
ZAR/AUD
12.61
(-1.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-0.64)
Gold
2062.82
(+1.33)
Silver
28.77
(+7.22)
Platinum
997.00
(+3.49)
Brent Crude
45.33
(+1.67)
Palladium
2210.00
(+2.13)
All Share
57656.69
(+0.05)
Top 40
53350.88
(+0.13)
Financial 15
9888.41
(-0.41)
Industrial 25
76178.50
(+0.02)
Resource 10
60086.05
(+0.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again

16h ago

FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again
WATCH | Frere Hospital doctors and nurses spread cheer with dazzling dance challenge

05 Aug

WATCH | Frere Hospital doctors and nurses spread cheer with dazzling dance challenge
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo