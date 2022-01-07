1h ago

Ramaphosa extends deployment of soldiers on SA streets at cost of R233 million

Cebelihle Mthethwa
SANDF vehicles pictured patrolling Cape Town.
Jaco Marais/Foto24/Gallo Images via Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the deployment of 2 700 SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members on South African streets until March to assist the police in maintaining law and order.

In July last year, Ramaphosa deployed 25 000 soldiers in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal following the unrest, which left a trail of destruction and led to billions in damages to properties.

This was reduced to 10 000 soldiers towards the end of last year.

Ramaphosa's latest deployment, from 18 December 2021 to 18 March 2022 comes at a cost of R233 million.

Details of the deployment were contained in a letter to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo.

Parliament said the deployment, in co-operation with the police, was to prevent and combat crime and for the preservation of law and order within the country.

"The employment is done in accordance with Section 201[2][a] of the Constitution of South Africa of 1996 and Section 18[1] of the Defence Act of 2002," it added.

Comment from the Presidency and police will be added once received.

