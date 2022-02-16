Ramaphosa believes in his Cabinet, and claims South Africans do too

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has confidence in his Cabinet.

He responded to the SONA debate on Wednesday, in which the opposition criticised his Cabinet.

Ramaphosa also claimed the people of South Africa have confidence in the Cabinet.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his confidence in his beleaguered Cabinet.

During the debate on his State of the Nation Address on Monday and Tuesday, opposition speakers criticised his Cabinet roundly.

DA leader John Steenhuisen tabled a motion of no confidence in the whole Cabinet, which he called a "rag-tag mob of crooks and freeloaders".

Ramaphosa responded to the debate on Wednesday, and not only did he express his confidence in his Cabinet, he also claimed the people of South Africa had confidence in it.

"I preside over a Cabinet of ministers that are committed to their responsibilities, ministers in whom I have the greatest of confidence as president, and more importantly…" he said as heckles rose up from opposition benches.

"I'll wait until you are listening," Ramaphosa added before taking a sip of water.

"And more importantly," he continued, "in whom the people of our country also have confidence and the highest expectations."

READ | Steenhuisen tables motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa's Cabinet 'of crooks, free-loaders'

Later, in the same address, Ramaphosa said the report into the July unrest "is indeed damning".

"But it also provides critical insights and makes important recommendations that we will use to strengthen our entire approach to the security and stability of our country."

The report included scathing findings on the ministers in the security cluster.

During the debate, under-pressure Police Minister Bheki Cele's battle with national police commissioner Khehla Sitole escalated, as Cele accused Sitole of plotting with EFF leader Julius Malema to remove him.

Sitole denied this.

Cele's remarks were also ruled unparliamentary, and he was ordered to withdraw it, which he did.

READ | Cele withdraws allegation about Sitole, Malema plotting against him

Ramaphosa did not address this matter in his response.

Meanwhile, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa wrote to Steenhuisen on Wednesday to ask him to amend the DA's motion of no confidence in the Cabinet.

"We would like to suggest the addition of the matter of the death of 354 people last July during the mayhem in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng," Holomisa wrote.

