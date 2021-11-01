Ramaphosa booed as he casts his vote in Soweto amid low voter turnout

41m ago

  • Low voter turnout and residents booing his motorcade were the 'highlights' of the morning as President Cyril Ramaphosa cast his vote in Soweto.
  • Ramaphosa also justified the inclusion of Zuma ministers in the party's mayoral candidate interviewing panel saying they were yet to be found guilty.
  • There were also service delivery protests in Chiawelo that marred the occasion of the President casting his vote in his hometown.

There was a marked difference in the reception President Cyril Ramaphosa received in 2019 when he turned up to vote in Soweto, and when he did so on Monday where he was booed. 

On 8 May 2019, scores of community members from Chiawelo, in Soweto, turned out in their numbers at Hitekani Primary School as Ramaphosa cast his vote during the national elections.

Two years later, the enthusiasm and excitement that was afforded to Ramaphosa was nowhere to be seen as scores of residents from the President's hometown mostly stayed away from voting stations, while others blocked the roads in protest. 

Those that gathered at the entrance of the voting station, most of whom were wearing EFF and ActionSA T-shirts, booed the President when his motorcade arrived outside the primary school, which was being used as an IEC sub-voting station.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 1: President
President Cyril Ramaphosa casts his ballot at a polling station in Soweto on Monday.

"African National Criminals", chanted the group outside the voting station while others kept saying, "... don't vote for criminals".

There were also EFF members who kept reminding the few residents turning up at the voting station that there was no water and electricity in most of Chiawelo and although the President himself was born and raised there, he too had failed them.

After casting his vote around 11:00, Ramaphosa who was accompanied by the first lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe, addressed the media and again reiterated that the ANC was aware of the problems that residents had expressed and would be attending to their concerns with the necessary speed.

"We have made our way around these communities during our campaign period and in all those encounters I was with the mayor [Mpho Moerane] and what impressed me was that he had a note book the whole time and was seriously taking notes regarding the issues and he will [be] attending to them," said Ramaphosa.

He, however, still expressed optimism saying the ANC would win in Soweto and all the metros in Gauteng despite the party's many failings where it was governing.

"What we have learnt during this campaign period is that even where we cannot promise immediate change, we still need to engage and explain to communities why we are unable to make the changes and they have been very receptive," said Ramaphosa.

He also took the opportunity to explain the appointment of ministers who allegedly played a role in state capture to the interviewing panel that would select the ANC's mayoral candidates.

Former President Jacob Zuma allies, Malusi Gigaba, Mosebenzi Zwane, and Faith Muthambi where among the ANC officials appointed to interview mayoral candidates.

"The state capture commission has not concluded its work and these officials are still ANC members and as such they need to carry on doing their work," said Ramaphosa. 

