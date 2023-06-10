Ramaphosa briefs Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on African peace mission to Ukraine, Russia

President Cyril Ramaphosa has briefed Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about an upcoming mission by African leaders to Russia and Ukraine to try and broker peace, Pretoria said on Saturday.

Ramaphosa announced last month that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky had agreed to receive a six-member African delegation, expected to visit this month.

Ramaphosa "has briefed" Xi, the Presidency said in a statement.

Presidents of the Republic of Congo, Egypt, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda and Zambia will form part of the delegation.

His office did not specify when he spoke to Xi but said the Chinese leader "commended the initiative by the African continent and acknowledged the impact the conflict has had on human lives and on food security in Africa".

In February, Beijing released a paper calling for a "political settlement" to the conflict, which Western countries warned could enable Russia to hold much of the territory it has seized in Ukraine.

China says it is a neutral party but it has been criticised for refusing to condemn Moscow for its offensive and for its close strategic partnership with Russia.

African countries have been badly hit by rising prices for grain since Russia invaded Ukraine - a major global source of wheat and other agriculture commodities - in February last year.

The war had also had a wider impact on world trade.

The peace mission comes as South Africa is looking to burnish its credentials following accusations that it has drifted towards the Kremlin.



