5m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa calls for greater representation of African countries on UN Security Council

Jan Gerber
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
GCIS
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa wants the UN Security Council to be more representative.
  • He called on the international community to support a comprehensive Covid-19 stimulus package for African countries.
  • The pandemic has highlighted the urgency to end poverty in all its forms, Ramaphosa told the UN.

President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated South Africa and the continent's long-held position that the United Nations (UN) Security Council needs to be more representative.

Ramaphosa told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that South Africa is currently serving its second year as an elected non-permanent member of the Security Council.

"We have used our tenure to promote international peace and security by advocating for the peaceful settlement of disputes and inclusive dialogue," he said.

"The current composition of the Security Council does not reflect the world in which we live.

"On the 75th anniversary of the UN, we repeat our call for greater representation of African countries on the Security Council, and that this be taken up with urgency at the intergovernmental negotiations."

He said it is only through a reformed and inclusive Security Council that some of the world's most protracted conflicts will be resolved.

Speaking as chairperson of the African Union, Ramaphosa said African countries are continuing their efforts to silence the guns through conflict resolution and peace-building.

"Cooperation between the UN Security Council and the AU Peace and Security Council has contributed to improved peace and security in the Darfur region of Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Mali and the Central African Republic," he said.

He added that it is imperative this collaboration is institutionalised and that the financing of AU peacekeeping operations is addressed and resolved.

ALSO READ | 'History will absolve me' - Ramaphosa on fight against corruption

Ramaphosa also called for an end to the occupation of Palestine and Western Sahara, and for lifting the economic embargo and blockade of Cuba.

Ramaphosa, who addressed the assembly in a pre-recorded message like all the other world leaders, themed his speech on the parallels between the aftermath of World War 2, when the UN was formed 75 years go, and the devastation caused by the current global Covid-19 pandemic.

He called on the international community to support the roll out of a comprehensive stimulus package for African countries.

"This will enable African countries to not only mitigate the health impacts of Covid-19, but to aid us in the immense task of rebuilding our shattered economies," he said.

"To ensure that no country is left behind, we reiterate our position, as the African Union, that economic sanctions against Zimbabwe and Sudan should be lifted to allow their governments to respond adequately to the pandemic."

He also called for the suspension of interest payments on Africa's external and public debt.

"As the African Union, we are encouraged by the collaboration of the G20, the IMF, the World Bank and the UN towards finding solutions to debt sustainability in developing countries."

He said the pandemic has highlighted the urgency to end poverty in all its forms, everywhere.

"We must expand economic opportunities to all people around the world, but most especially to the young, to women and to the vulnerable people in the world," Ramaphosa said.

"We must boldly pursue avenues of redistribution and redress as a means of advancing shared prosperity.

"We must deal decisively with the rot of corruption that is robbing our people of the opportunities and services that are their right.

"Together, we must raise our level of ambition to ensure that every man, every woman and every child has an equal chance at a better future.

"It is a future free of hunger, disease, insecurity and war.

"It is a world that affirms the dignity and worth of all, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religious affiliation or social circumstances."

Related Links
ANC Gauteng to Ramaphosa: Your spokesperson cannot return to work just yet
Ramaphosa on bed rest for common cold
Cyril Ramaphosa | 75 years of the UN: Reform is needed
Read more on:
uncyril ramaphosacoronavirus
Lottery
5 players bag R42k in Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pyjamas or no pyjamas? Is sleeping in your day clothes:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Disgusting!
61% - 4648 votes
Something I've seriously considered
11% - 814 votes
Normal in my household
28% - 2118 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep 2020

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.82
(-0.40)
ZAR/GBP
21.41
(-0.18)
ZAR/EUR
19.66
(-0.10)
ZAR/AUD
12.00
(+0.30)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.27)
Gold
1892.95
(-0.59)
Silver
23.99
(-1.70)
Platinum
869.00
(-0.40)
Brent Crude
42.24
(+0.55)
Palladium
2209.00
(+0.30)
All Share
53265.33
(-0.10)
Top 40
49126.16
(-0.05)
Financial 15
9570.37
(+0.53)
Industrial 25
71886.85
(+1.23)
Resource 10
52935.40
(-1.85)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo