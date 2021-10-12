1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa calls for murder-accused Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi to step aside - report

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
MEC Mandla Msibi.
MEC Mandla Msibi.
City Press, file
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly called for the Mpumalanga MEC facing murder charges to step aside.
  • Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi handed himself over to police on Monday.
  • He faces murder and attempted murder charges linked to a shooting at an ANC meeting in August.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly called for Mpumalanga Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs MEC Mandla Msibi to step aside.

Msibi, 45, was taken into custody on Monday in connection with a murder case. He was allegedly involved in a shooting at an ANC branch meeting in August, which left two people dead and another two wounded.

According to Business Day, Ramaphosa called for the ANC to deal with the issue urgently, saying anyone who was charged in a serious criminal matter was expected to step aside.

Msibi has reportedly faced at least 10 criminal charges in recent years. Previous cases included charges of assault, some of which were still pending, Business Day reported.

He handed himself over to the police on Monday morning in connection with two counts of murder and one of attempted murder, News24 previously reported. He was accompanied by his lawyer when he went to the Mbombela police station.

READ | Mpumalanga MEC facing murder charges hands himself over to police

Msibi spent the night behind bars, according to City Press. He is expected in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for a bail application.

National police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo told News24 that the arrest was the third linked to the shooting in August this year. In September, Joseph Charlie Ngwenya, 35, and Tshepo Matsane, 30, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the matter.

"They both appeared in court at least twice before being granted bail of R20 000 each on Friday 8 October 2021," he said.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane said she viewed the allegations in a "very serious" light.

She added that she would be taking "appropriate action" following the court appearance.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosamandla msibimpumalangacrimepolitics
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 1834 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 3286 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
57% - 6696 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.01
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.43
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.35
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.05
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,757.86
+0.2%
Silver
22.59
+0.0%
Palladium
2,121.00
+0.1%
Platinum
1,017.37
+0.5%
Brent Crude
83.65
+1.5%
Top 40
59,308
-0.6%
All Share
65,802
-0.5%
Resource 10
62,777
-0.7%
Industrial 25
82,498
-0.8%
Financial 15
14,104
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21281.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo