Ramaphosa calls for murder-accused Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi to step aside - report

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly called for the Mpumalanga MEC facing murder charges to step aside.

Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi handed himself over to police on Monday.

He faces murder and attempted murder charges linked to a shooting at an ANC meeting in August.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly called for Mpumalanga Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs MEC Mandla Msibi to step aside.

Msibi, 45, was taken into custody on Monday in connection with a murder case. He was allegedly involved in a shooting at an ANC branch meeting in August, which left two people dead and another two wounded.

According to Business Day, Ramaphosa called for the ANC to deal with the issue urgently, saying anyone who was charged in a serious criminal matter was expected to step aside.

Msibi has reportedly faced at least 10 criminal charges in recent years. Previous cases included charges of assault, some of which were still pending, Business Day reported.

He handed himself over to the police on Monday morning in connection with two counts of murder and one of attempted murder, News24 previously reported. He was accompanied by his lawyer when he went to the Mbombela police station.

Msibi spent the night behind bars, according to City Press. He is expected in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for a bail application.

National police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo told News24 that the arrest was the third linked to the shooting in August this year. In September, Joseph Charlie Ngwenya, 35, and Tshepo Matsane, 30, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the matter.

"They both appeared in court at least twice before being granted bail of R20 000 each on Friday 8 October 2021," he said.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane said she viewed the allegations in a "very serious" light.

She added that she would be taking "appropriate action" following the court appearance.

