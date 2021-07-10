9m ago

Ramaphosa calls on KZN residents not to undermine the rule of law amid violent protests

Lwandile Bhengu
  • Protest action broke out in parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, said to be linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa called on residents to respect the rule of law. 
  • The SA Human Rights Commission has also called for calm in the province. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on KwaZulu-Natal residents to stop undermining the rule of law after several trucks were burnt on the N3 in what is believed to protests against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. 

Clean-up operations are underway on the N3 near Mooi River after several trucks were set alight on Friday night.

The province saw sporadic protest action, linked to Zuma's imprisonment, on Wednesday. 

He began his 15-month prison sentence after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court. 

LIVE | ANC to hold urgent special PEC meeting to try resolve the political turmoil in KZN

In a statement on Saturday morning, the Office of the Presidency warned the violence in the province, particularly against the road freight industry, could have a negative impact on the economy.  

"The president says the reasons allegedly advanced for the violence in KwaZulu-Natal cannot be used to legitimise vandalism and public violence.

"The Constitution protects the right to protest but protest cannot be abused to break the law or to destroy property and threaten livelihoods," the Presidency said in a statement. 

Ramaphosa also echoed KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala's call for calm in the province and commended the police for their efforts to contain the violence. 

KZN police arrested 27 people in connection with the unrest. 

Meanwhile, the SA Human Rights Commission also called for calm in the province and reiterated its support of the Constitutional Court ruling against Zuma. 

ALSO READ | Police, NPA, formulating charges over Zuma protests

"This decision of the court remains seminal, as it demonstrates that no person, even a former head of state, is above the law, and that the principle of equality before the law holds true.

"Respect for the rule of law is crucial for the protection and promotion of human rights, the stability of South Africa's constitutional democracy and holds all to equally account before the law," it said in a statement. 

"The commission thus urges political leaders and members of the public to take responsibility and allow the rule of law to prevail and dissuade their supporters from flouting a decision of the apex court through violent and damaging protests."

