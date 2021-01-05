Ramaphosa calls urgent meeting of National Coronavirus Command Council as death toll rises

The government's National Coronavirus Command Council is expected to meet on Wednesday morning, setting the stage for yet another announcement on the Covid-19 lockdown from President Cyril Ramaphosa by the end of the week.

The council's scheduled meeting was only set to happen next week, but government spokesperson Phumla Williams told News24 earlier that a meeting could be called sooner if major developments needed to be addressed urgently.

This after the Covid-19 death toll in South Africa surpassed the 30 000 mark on Monday and 12 601 new cases were reported.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

