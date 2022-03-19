49m ago

Ramaphosa, Chinese president discuss need to end Russian-Ukraine conflict through talks

Nicole McCain
President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held at the Great Hall of the People on September 3, 2018 in Beijing, China. (Andy Wong - Pool/Getty Images)
  • China and South Africa have agreed to continue pushing for mediation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
  • This after a call between the countries' two presidents on Friday.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa also committed to support China in its role as BRICS chair this year.

South Africa and China have banded together to push for mediation between Russia and Ukraine.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Xi Jinping discussed the ongoing conflict during a phone call on Friday morning.

In a social media post, the Presidency said Ramaphosa and Xi had held a productive call in which the two presidents discussed several issues of global importance. Among the issues discussed was the invasion of Ukraine.

"We expressed our concern about the conflict in Ukraine and the need to end hostilities and find a lasting peace," Ramaphosa said.

"We discussed the need for humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine, and the plight of African students in Ukraine."

In a statement, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said both countries held "a very similar position on the Ukraine issue", believing "sovereign countries are entitled to independently decide on their own positions".

"Both sides support Russia and Ukraine in keeping the momentum of peace talks and settling disputes through dialogue and negotiations. The two leaders said they are ready to strengthen communication and co-ordination in this regard," the ministry added.

Ramaphosa and the South African government have come under fire for their apparent "fence-sitting" on the war. The Presidency has insisted the conflict between Russia and Ukraine should be ended through mediation.

South Africa received widespread criticism after abstaining from voting on a UN resolution on the escalating conflict.

LIVE | Dozens dead after military barracks hit in south Ukraine, UN reports 816 confirmed civilian deaths

Last week, Ramaphosa had a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said he would like to speak to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky as well. According to Ramaphosa, other world leaders had also approached him. He did not say who, and to what end.

The president, on two occasions, during the question session in Parliament this week, said South Africa supported UN Secretary-General António Guterres' call for a ceasefire.

Ramaphosa and Xi also discussed the work of BRICS, which China is chairing this year.

According to the ministry, Ramaphosa called China "a reliable and true partner and friend of South Africa" and offered its support to China as the chair of BRICS this year.

"China is ready to work with South Africa to maintain the development momentum of the BRICS co-operation mechanism, build a high-quality partnership that is more comprehensive, closer, more pragmatic and more inclusive, realise the development of member countries and promote more robust, greener and sounder global development," it added.

China has also welcomed more imports from South Africa, saying the two nations would be "expanding co-operation" in fields such as energy and e-commerce.

"China is ready to discuss co-operation in vaccine production with South Africa and support South Africa and other African countries in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic," the statement said.

The ministry also encouraged Chinese businesses to invest in South Africa.

