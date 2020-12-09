1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa commits ANC - and by default, Zuma - to cooperate with Zondo

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa said all ANC members would cooperate with the state capture inquiry.
  • He said ANC members should not make statements that divided the ANC, and they should not burn party regalia.
  • ANC members guilty of gender-based violence would be disciplined, Ramaphosa said. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa has indirectly committed former president Jacob Zuma to cooperate with the commission of inquiry into state capture chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

READ | Ramaphosa could face coup if Zuma is arrested for Zondo inquiry walkout, warns MKMVA's Maphatsoe

Ramaphosa on Tuesday said those attending the ANC's three-day national executive committee meeting appreciated the work done by the commission "under very difficult circumstances".

"We confirm the willingness of our members to cooperate with the commission and to refrain from any unnecessary attacks on the Deputy Chief Justice and the work that he has been asked to do by the South African nation," he said.

Ramaphosa's closing remarks echoed what he said in his political report to the meeting on Monday, when he reminded the NEC that the party's Nasrec conference in 2017 resolved that the commission of inquiry would be a necessary part of ending state capture and taking a stand against corruption. 

Zuma, as ex-officio NEC member, also attended the meeting.

READ | Zuma lawyers face misconduct complaint over Zondo commission 'walkout'

Call for unity

Commission secretary Itumeleng Mosala, in an affidavit to the Constitutional Court, which the commission approached to compel Zuma to appear before it, said Zuma was "actively attacking" its legitimacy and credibility. Zuma walked out of the commission last month.

Ramaphosa also urged unity in the party, which was roughly split along the middle between those who supported him and those who supported party secretary-general Ace Magashule and Zuma. 

"We need to desist as leaders from making statements that will fuel divisions," Ramaphosa said.

He concluded his address by saying unity in the ANC was paramount. "It is important if we are going to lead the effective transformation of our society and our economy," he said.

He also spoke out against those who burnt ANC regalia outside the court where Magashule was charged with corruption last month, saying it was "unbecoming for us as members to denigrate and desecrate regalia, including sometimes the flag of our organisation".

He added: "It is not acceptable and it must stop." 

Ramaphosa also said the party agreed that its regional conferences would go ahead next year, and there was an agreement that the ANC Youth League should have its elective conference before the end of March, and in line with any possible Covid-19 restrictions. 

He announced that the party now had a record number of 1.4 million members, with time until mid-December for members to renew their membership.

Ramaphosa also said the ANC would have workshops for members and leaders from the NEC to branch committees on patriarchy, equality and gender sensitivity.

"As the ANC we must have a zero-tolerance approach to violence and intimidation against women," he said, adding the party would have disciplinary proceedings against any member "found to be perpetuating such despicable behaviour".

He said government's economic recovery plan, partially to recover from the damage done by the Covid-19 lockdown, was making progress and that the party was heartened by news that the economy had rebounded more strongly in the third quarter than expected. 

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancjacob zumacyril ramaphosagautengstate capture inquirystate capture
Lottery
3 Daily Lotto players bag R116k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 494 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
23% - 846 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 2297 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo