Ramaphosa condemns actions of protesters who 'stormed' KZN premier's home

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned acts of alleged intimidation by protesters.

They demanded to speak to KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube at her private home on Friday.

Ramaphosa described it as "harassment" of Dube-Ncube and her family.

President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the alleged intimidation by a group of around 100 protesters who gathered outside the private home of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube on Friday evening.

Welcoming the investigation into the incident, Ramaphosa said the group made their way to the premier's private home, under cover of darkness, to intimidate the family.

Ramaphosa wished Dube-Ncube's family well in the aftermath of the harassment and condemned the action in the strongest terms.

"The Bill of Rights in our Constitution affirms that everyone has inherent dignity and the right to have their dignity respected and protected, as well as the right to be free from all forms of violence from either public or private sources.

"These rights apply to each and every citizen, including elected leadership or public officials who choose to serve our nation, and their families," he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the gathering of around 100 protesters outside the private residence of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube. He says all citizens including Dube-Ncube, had a right to dignity respect & protection.

"We must condemn and resist any and all attempts by anyone to render our society lawless and chaotic," the president said.

"These rights must be respected even when people have legitimate issues to raise, and such issues must be raised through the channels that exist within our open democracy."

MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka said the group "stormed the private home of the premier and hurled insults".

He added that the government was not against protests, but that heading to Dube-Ncube's private residence was "an intimidatory tactic and the provincial government will deal decisively with those involved".

"We will be taking steps to protect the rights of children and family members, who should not be persecuted just because their parents hold public office.

"Answers will be demanded on this security breach. The traumatised family members are being given psycho-social support to deal with the trauma and insults, especially [those] observed by children."

The police investigation will include exploring violations of the Public Gatherings Act and other relevant legislation.