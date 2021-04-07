40m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa condemns corruption in ANC at Charlotte Maxeke commemoration

Pule Letshwiti-Jones
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa. [Photo: GCIS]
President Cyril Ramaphosa. [Photo: GCIS]
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned corruption in the ANC at an address on Wednesday.
  • He was commemorating struggle stalwart Charlotte Maxeke at an event in the Eastern Cape. 
  • ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete said the ANC's anti-corruption message cannot be aimed at only Ace Magashule. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa has used the commemoration of struggle stalwart Charlotte Maxeke to condemn corruption within the ANC's ranks. 

Leading the ANC in the Eastern Cape's marking of what would have been Maxeke's 150th birthday, Ramaphosa said restoring the party's integrity was a priority they would not turn a blind eye to.

"People of South Africa see the ANC as their heritage. And heritage is something you hold close to your chest. You guard it, you love it, you secure it and you uphold it. We must also uproot corruption. I know the locals here do not want corruption because of only a few who benefit from it," Ramaphosa said. 

The president's remarks come after announcing recently that ANC members and leaders charged with corruption and wrongdoing, including the organisation's embattled secretary-general Ace Magashule, had 30-days in which to voluntarily step aside or be suspended. 

Ramaphosa, under pressure to put the party's house in order, assured Eastern Cape residents and the nation about cleaning up the ANC and restoring its principles.

ANC NEC member Dakota Lekgote said anti-corruption efforts cannot be aimed just at Magashule. 

"We cannot reduce the fight against corruption to one person. Corruption takes away from the poor. But as it is now, we cannot reduce it to one person," Lekgote said.

READ | Ace Magashule defends radical economic transformation as an ANC policy that cannot be changed

The president also hailed the party's Eastern Cape provincial youth league for the work it had done and for it pledging allegiance to the ANC.

Ramaphosa said the embattled youth structure was about to take off.

"So the youth league is about to take off. And I'm really pleased about this leadership core we've put in place. And they want, as they say, they are committed to uniting the ANC. What they [are] seeing whereby the ANC is being dragged here and there, they want to see come to an end," Ramaphosa said.

Meanwhile, the ANC Women's League said Maxeke would be remembered for the role she played and for being a pioneer.

Maxeke, one of the first black women to graduate with a BSC degree, took pride and initiative in building education in the country.

"Charlotte was a firm believer in the African diaspora. She was an intellectual, unionist and communist. She was a woman of stature," said ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancace magashulecyril ramaphosacharlotte maxekecorruptionpolitics
Lottery
Easter weekend just got sweeter for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 5891 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1712 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7121 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.51
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.01
(-0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.28
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.08
(-0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.0)
Gold
1,740.22
(-0.2)
Silver
25.16
(+0.0)
Platinum
1,230.26
(-0.9)
Brent Crude
62.74
(+1.0)
Palladium
2,625.50
(-2.3)
All Share
67,246
(-1.2)
Top 40
61,502
(-1.4)
Financial 15
12,181
(-0.7)
Industrial 25
87,668
(-2.5)
Resource 10
68,470
(-0.1)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo