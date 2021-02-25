Ramaphosa congratulates class of 2020's 'outstanding achievement' in pandemic-hit year

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the class of 2020 for achieving a pass rate of 72.6%.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the class of 2020 for achieving a pass rate of 72.6% in the National Senior Certificate examination.

The pass rate was 5.1 percentage points lower than the previous year.

Speaking during the Basic Education Sector Lekgotla on Thursday, Ramaphosa said this was an "outstanding achievement considering the huge disruption caused to the academic year by the coronavirus pandemic".

"We are grateful for the efforts of [Basic Education] Minister Angie Motshekga and her team and all the stakeholders and partners in the education fraternity. Thanks to their resilience, tenacity and persistence, we were able to salvage the academic year," he said.

He added:

"Our educators, like our health professionals, gave of their best this past year. They displayed the utmost professionalism in going to teach despite the risks."

The president also paid tribute to teachers who lost their lives to Covid-19.

"As we reflect on the past year, with all its hardship and difficulty, our greatest congratulations go to our matriculants. You have done well and you have done yourselves and your families proud."

He encouraged those who did not make it to take advantage of the opportunities provided through the Second Chance Programme.

"Do not see this as a failure, but as a setback from which you can learn and from which you can recover," he said.

Ramaphosa said the pandemic had highlighted the digital divide in society, particularly with regards to the adoption of technologies for learning and teaching.

Efforts

He said it underscored the need to intensify efforts to ensure connectivity and equitable access to data.

"This calls for stronger public-private partnerships to ensure that we mobilise the necessary resources to help our learners. One of the key focus areas of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan is boosting education and skills development.

"Our schools must teach the skills that will both support the growth of the economy and enable financial inclusion. We don't want an economic recovery that only benefits some people. It must benefit all.

"If we are to seize the opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, our education system must be reoriented towards its development in our country," Ramaphosa said.

According to the president, studies showed the country lagged behind in the information technology skills needed for the digital revolution.

"It will not be possible for us to build an e-skilled economy as envisaged in the National Development Plan if we do not pay attention to subject areas at basic education level," he said.

He said the basic education department was making headway with the national rollout of coding and robotics.

The draft coding and robotics curriculum has been submitted to Umalusi for evaluation and quality assurance, he said, adding a draft curriculum will soon be gazetted.

"During the course of this year, 200 schools will be piloting the draft curriculum from Grades R to 3 and 1 000 schools will be piloting the Grade 7 curriculum. However, focus on these new areas should not come at the expense of basic skills such as reading for comprehension.

"We also have to continue to invest in early childhood development as the foundation for cognitive development and create policy certainty where it is lacking. Knowledge and skills for a changing world also include emotional stability, intelligence and an environment where learners are safe from abuse."

He added: