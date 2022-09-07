Ramaphosa congratulates Liz Truss on her appointment as new UK prime minister

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed confidence that South Africa's relationship with the United Kingdom would continue to grow "from strength to strength" after the appointment of Liz Truss as the new prime minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Ramaphosa sent his congratulations to Truss on Wednesday after she was officially appointed on Tuesday following her audience with Queen Elizabeth II.

Truss met with the queen at her Balmoral retreat in the Scottish Highlands. The queen was unable to travel back to London due to ill-health.

In a statement, Ramaphosa said South Africa and the UK enjoy historically strong and friendly relations.

Bilateral cooperation between South Africa and the United Kingdom covers a range of areas, including, inter alia, trade and investment, science and innovation, health, energy and the environment.

The statement said:

"South Africa and the United Kingdom collaborate within the multilateral context to address global challenges, such as peace and security, underdevelopment, poverty, economic growth, climate change and prevent future pandemics," it said.



Ramaphosa said he was looking forward to working with Truss to further strengthen the bonds of cooperation and friendship between the two countries.



