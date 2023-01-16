Ramaphosa declares seven-day mourning period in honour of Frene Ginwala

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared seven days of mourning in honour of late National Assembly speaker Dr Frene Ginwala.

The mourning period starts on Tuesday and will be followed by a national tribute in Johannesburg next Tuesday.

"President Ramaphosa has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations around the country until the evening of Tuesday, 24 January 2023," said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Monday.

Ginwala died at her Cape Town home last Thursday after a stroke two weeks earlier. She was 90.

She served in the National Assembly from 1994 until her retirement in 2004.

In 2005, she was honoured with the Order of Luthuli in Silver for her fight against gender oppression and racial segregation.

She was cremated in a private ceremony at the weekend.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told journalists outside her Sandton home last week the ruling party would hold a series of programmes in honour of Ginwala.

"It was a well-lived life that needs to be celebrated. There is a lot that we, the current generation at the helm of the movement, can learn from the life and times of comrade Frene," said Mbalula.