Ramaphosa deploys 800 SANDF members to protect Eskom power stations

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the deployment of 800 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members to safeguard a number of Eskom power stations around the country.



Ramaphosa has informed National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo in writing.

The SANDF would cooperate with the South African Police Service for "the prevention and combating of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order in SA under Operation Prosper", the Presidency said in a statement on Saturday.

"Members of the SANDF employed will assist the South African Police Service (SAPS) in protecting Eskom power stations around the country where sabotage, theft and other crimes may threaten the functioning of power stations and the supply of electricity."

The deployment is from 17 April 2023 to 17 October 2023.

Previously, 2 700 members of the SANDF were employed to assist the SAPS in protecting Eskom power stations under Operation Prosper from 17 March 2023 to 17 April 2023.

"The current employment is authorised in accordance with the provisions of Section 201(2) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996," the Presidency said.

The cost of the deployment is expected to be R146 718 427.



