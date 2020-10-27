Ramaphosa dismisses rumours of a return to lockdown Level 3 as 'simply not true'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied that a move back to lockdown Level 3 is imminent.

DA MP Tim Brauteseth asked about the rumours when the president was answering questions in the NCOP.

Ramaphosa says he has received a new report and observed some concerns; he may address the nation next week.

It is "simply not true" that a move back to lockdown Level 3 is imminent, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday.

However, he will be studying a new report and said the government has observed some worrying trends.

While answering a question about Covid-19 corruption, DA MP Tim Brauteseth slipped in a question about whether the rumours that a move back to Level 3 lockdown, or even Level 5, was true.

Chairperson of the NCOP, Amos Masondo, warned the members to stick to the original question.

With a smile, Ramaphosa said: "Thank you, honourable chair, for seeking to save me there."

Ramaphosa said the government continues to analyse and manage the situation with the assistance of the medical advisory committee.

"We are seeing some signs that are of concern to us," he said.

Super-spreader events

He said too many South Africans are not adhering to the preventative measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

He added that there had been some gatherings which were super-spreader events.

Ramaphosa said he received a report earlier in the day.

"I want to look at the report very closely, and also then have an opportunity in the coming days, possibly next week, to address the people of South Africa on what we now need to do in light of what we are going through.

"I don't want to be alarmist, I don't want our people to be alarmed with rumours, such as we are going to Level 3. That is simply not true. And I want to assure everyone that it is not true."

He added: "If it ever gets there, I will be the one to advise the nation on where we are and where we are going to.

"For now, all we need to do is adhere to our preventative measures. Wear your masks. But we'll talk about it in the coming week.

"At the moment, honourable member, we are observing the situation. There is no reason to be alarmed."