Ramaphosa does away with intelligence ministry, SSA to report directly to him

President Cyril Ramaphosa made widespread changes in his executive on Thursday evening.

He did away with the ministry of intelligence and separated the ministry of human settlements, water and sanitation into two entities.

Ramaphosa said Zweli Mkhize and Tito Mboweni were replaced following their resignations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has scrapped the minister of intelligence and has moved to have the State Security Agency report to him directly.

Ramaphosa announced that the political responsibility for the State Security Agency would now be housed in the office of the Presidency.

“This is to ensure that the country’s domestic and foreign intelligence services more effectively enable the President to exercise his responsibility to safeguard the security and integrity of the nation,” said Ramaphosa during his announcement on Thursday.

The minister who will be tasked with over seeing state security will be new minister in the presidency, Mondli Gungubele.

Gungubele’s deputies will be Pinky Kekana and Zizi Kodwa who Ramaphosa said will be appointed as deputy minister in the presidency responsible for state security.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was replaced as minister of defence and military veterans by Speaker of Parliament Thandi Modise. Ramaphosa thanked Mapisa-Nqakula saying she “will be deployed to a new position”.

Police and Justice Ministers Bheki Cele and Ronald Lamola managed to hold on to their positions while State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo returned to the department of public service and administration. Ramaphosa, however announced further actions in terms of strengthening the security cluster by appointing Dr Sydney Mufumadi as his national security advisor.

“As part of the critical measures we are undertaking to strengthen our security services and to prevent a recurrence of such events, I am appointing an expert panel to lead a thorough and critical review of our preparedness and the shortcomings in our response. The members of the panel are, Professor Sandy Africa, as chair, Advocate Mojanku Gumbi and Silumko Sokupa. The panel will be tasked with examining all aspects of our security response and will make recommendations on strengthening our capabilities.

Other changes to the cabinet included: