1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa does not believe SA Tourism's R1bn Tottenham deal 'justified' - spokesperson

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Spurs' Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.
Spurs' Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.
Visionhaus/Getty Images
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa is opposing SA Tourism's three-year multimillion-pound deal to sponsor English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
  • Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president had yet to be briefed about the proposal. 
  • SA Tourism proposed a three-year deal with the Premier League side, worth £42.5 million (about R900 million). 

SA Tourism's three-year multimillion-pound deal to sponsor English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur is being opposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa had yet to be briefed about the proposal and had no plans to announce it during the State of the Nation Address in February.

"Even though the Presidency has not been briefed, we do not think spending so much money in the manner that is being suggested will be justified," Magwenya added.

SA Tourism proposed a three-year deal with the English Premier League side, worth £42.5 million (about R900 million), starting at the beginning of the 2023/24 season and ending at the end of the 2026/27 season.

In exchange for the whopping investment, SA Tourism will receive kit branding, interview backdrop branding, match-day advertising, partnership announcements, training camps in South Africa, and free access to tickets and stadium hospitality.

This was first reported by Daily Maverick.

READ | SA Tourism defends 'new, innovative' R900m Spurs proposal after backlash: 'We were prepared for it'

During a media briefing on Thursday, acting chief executive officer Themba Khumalo defended the deal, saying they expected the backlash.

"When you do something new and innovative, heroes and villains are the same person," Khumalo said.

"The positive thing is that we're all engaged in terms of how to recover the tourism sector. We're of the view that when you do something innovative, this will happen.

"We were prepared for it, and we were sticking to our strategy, objective and mandate that's outlined in the Tourism Act," he added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tottenham hotspurpresidencydepartment of tourismcyril ramaphosapoliticstourism
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 1388 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
72% - 7675 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
15% - 1592 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.35
-1.6%
Rand - Pound
21.05
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
18.82
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Platinum
995.17
-2.9%
Palladium
1,618.85
-3.1%
Gold
1,880.99
-1.7%
Silver
22.68
-3.3%
Brent Crude
82.17
-0.8%
Top 40
73,733
+0.1%
All Share
79,875
+0.1%
Resource 10
74,527
-0.2%
Industrial 25
103,181
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,491
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo