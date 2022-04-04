Ramaphosa ends national state of disaster - but you will still have to wear a mask indoors





The national state of disaster is over from midnight.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country was ready to return to normality.

The wearing of masks indoors and travelling regulations remain in place.

After keeping the country under lockdown for 750 days, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced the end of the national state of disaster - from midnight.



Ramaphosa said the declaration of the national state of disaster on 15 March 2020 had empowered the government to take measures which prevented many people from becoming severely ill and it saved countless lives.

During the third wave in July last year, the highest average daily number of Covid-19-related deaths recorded was 420.

"In the fourth wave, in February this year, the highest daily number of deaths was 240. In the past week, this number has dropped to just 12. We see a similar pattern in our health facilities.

"Of the 108 000 regular beds in the country, only 1 805 are currently occupied by Covid-19 patients. Of the 5 600 ICU beds in the country, only 175 are occupied by Covid-19 patients."

Ramaphosa, however, said people were still required to wear a face mask in an indoor public space.

"A mask is not required when outdoors. Indoor and outdoor venues can take up to 50% of their capacity, provided that proof of vaccination or a Covid-19 test not older than 72 hours is required to enter the venue.

"Where there is no provision for proof of vaccination or a Covid-19 test, then the current upper limit of 1 000 people indoors and 2 000 people outdoors will remain."

Ramaphosa said the existing provisions of international travel remained in place. Travellers entering South Africa would need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours.

"If a traveller does not submit a vaccine certificate or proof of a negative Covid-19 test, they will be required to do an antigen test on arrival. If they test positive for Covid-19, they will need to isolate for 10 days.

"The directions that provide for the special R350 social relief of distress grant payment will remain in place.

"… it is a moment to remember those who lost their lives and many still struggling with the effects of the disease."



Ramaphosa paid tribute to the healthcare workers, police, soldiers, volunteers and other frontline workers for their dedication and service during the pandemic.



"The end of the national state of disaster is a firm statement of our determination to live our lives and rebuild our country even as this virus remains in our midst. It should give us the confidence to return to the lives we led before the pandemic, with a few simple adjustments to protect those around us.



"It should provide our businesses with certainty that they can operate and invest without the prospect of further restrictions. Importantly, by ending the national state of disaster, we are each taking more individual responsibility for protecting our health and the health of others."





Ramaphosa said the government continued to remain cautious.



"… we can be confident that we are in a better position now than we have been at any other time over the last 750 days. We are hopeful that the worst is behind us, and we are confident that there are only better days ahead. Now is the time to grow our economy and create jobs," he said.



