Ramaphosa expected to extend current lockdown restrictions, continue clampdown on alcohol

Current lockdown restrictions are expected to continue.

There is strong speculation that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation as early as Monday night.

South Africa's recorded Covid-19 death toll has surpassed 33 000 and infections increased by 17 412, taking the total to 1 231 597.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to announce an extension of current Covid-19 restrictions for another month, following a series of meetings and consultations with relevant structures.

Despite a court application by SA Breweries (SAB), there will be a continuation of the restrictions on the sale of alcohol beyond 15 January.

News24 understands that a curfew will remain in place and that restrictions on gatherings will continue.

Insiders said Ramaphosa will make an announcement on the reopening of schools – a huge cause for concern because the new variant of Covid-19 in South Africa is said to be affecting children.

While Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Monday evening, his office could not confirm this.

Spokesperson Tyrone Seale said the Presidency would advise ahead of time whether such an address would take place.

The Cabinet held a special meeting on Sunday to discuss the adjusted regulations. Premiers and religious leaders were also consulted.

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) met last week already.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said, during a visit to Pretoria's Steve Biko Academic Hospital, that the provincial command centre would give a detailed briefing on the progress of the Covid-19 pandemic on Tuesday, after the president makes his announcement.

This means that it's likely that Ramaphosa will do so on Monday night, although Makhura won't confirm this.

Ramaphosa's expected address comes as numbers in Gauteng continue to rise, and as reported cases in other provinces, such as Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape, are also becoming a concern.

Makhura said that the provincial government would not ask for a hard lockdown because the negative impact on livelihoods and businesses would be too severe.

