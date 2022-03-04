Ramaphosa expected to testify at SAHRC hearing into July unrest

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify before the SA Human Rights Commission into the 2021 July unrest.

Ramaphosa will testify about the government 's role in ending the unrest.

More than 300 people lost their lives during the unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify before the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearing into the July 2021 unrest.



Ramaphosa was expected to testify on 1 April, said Andre Gaum, the commissioner on equality at the SAHRC.

Gaum's announcement came after the commission closed its hearings in Gauteng on Friday.

The SAHRC has heard five weeks of oral evidence from the public, government officials, civic organisations and private entities about the violent unrest that claimed more than 300 lives.

The economy also bled an estimated R50 billion from the looting and destruction of properties in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Gaum said the SAHRC had received large volumes of oral and written submissions.

The first leg of the hearing began on 15 November 2021 in KwaZulu-Natal and lasted three weeks.

The second was held in Gauteng from 21 February to 4 March.

"The national investigative hearing into the July unrest emanates from the commission's mandate to investigate and report on the observance of human rights. The commission will take steps where human rights have been violated.

"We will collate all evidence, including written submissions, to make findings and directives. The commission would not state when the provisional and final report would be made public," said Gaum.