1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa extends SANDF deployment in Mozambique

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SANDF troops ride along a dirt road in the Maringanha district in Pemba, Mozambique.
SANDF troops ride along a dirt road in the Maringanha district in Pemba, Mozambique.
Alfredo Zuniga / AFP
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa extended South Africa's deployment to Mozambique by another three months.
  • This is the second time Ramaphosa extended the 1 495 strong contingent's stay after the initial deployment in July last year.
  • Each SANDF deployment costs R984 million.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended South Africa's deployment to Mozambique as part of a Southern African Development Community force to quell violent extremism in the country's northernmost province of Cabo Delgado.

According to the letter Ramaphosa sent to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the deployment would cost R984 million.

It would involve 1 495 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members "to combat the acts of violent extremists" in the northern parts of Mozambique, fulfilling an international obligation.  

READ | Displaced people survive by eating grass amid discrimination in Mozambique

"Members of the SANDF will continue to support the Republic of Mozambique for the period from 16 January 2022 to 15 April 2022," stated Ramaohosa's letter, dated 28 February 2022.

It was published in Parliament's Announcements, Tablings and Committee Reports (ATC) on Friday.

This followed a decision of the SADC heads of state summit in Lilongwe, Malawi, in January to extend the deployment of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) indefinitely.

READ | EU to assist with 'equipment' in Cabo Delgado - Mozambican President Nyusi

There was, however, an understanding that this deployment to fight insurgents in Cabo Delgado would again be reviewed after three months.

Ramaphosa initially deployed 1 495 SANDF members in July last year, also at the cost of R984 million. This was extended by three months in October.

Since 2017, a jihadist organisation called Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamaah had been waging a violent insurgency in Cabo Delgado. In 2020, the violence escalated. Apart from the SADC deployment, the Rwandan defence force was also supporting the Mozambican defence force.

By last month, close to a million people had been displaced by the conflict, with the death toll more than 3 000.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sandfcyril ramaphosamozambiquediplomacy
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
35% - 4170 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
65% - 7751 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.40
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.36
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.80
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.33
-1.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-2.0%
Gold
1,963.37
+1.4%
Silver
25.56
+1.5%
Palladium
2,935.00
+5.2%
Platinum
1,111.50
+2.5%
Brent Crude
110.46
-2.2%
Top 40
68,358
-3.6%
All Share
74,734
-3.4%
Resource 10
87,052
-1.1%
Industrial 25
79,728
-6.0%
Financial 15
15,735
-4.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo