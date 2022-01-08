Ramaphosa gets another nod for second term as ANC president as Cosatu throws their weight behind him

Cosatu president Zingisa Losi says the trade union federation still had complete confidence in Ramaphosa leading up to the ANC's elective conference.

Cosatu is set to make a decision at the end of February on which ANC leaders it supported for the top six positions.

Losi has, however, cautioned against political killings as the race for positions in the ANC heats up.



Trade union federation Cosatu will convene a central executive committee meeting at the end of February to finalise discussions about who the party will endorse as the candidate for the ANC's presidency.

But, in all likelihood, the ANC-ally will throw their weight behind President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This was confirmed by Cosatu president Zingisa Losi at the ANC's 110th-anniversary celebration in Polokwane on Saturday morning.

Losi said, "... as things stand, we are still throwing our weight behind the same person we did at the 54th conference for president [referring to Ramaphosa].”

She added that, "Cosatu will have its national executive meeting end of February, and we shall resolve which leaders we will be endorsing."

Losi, however, cautioned that while ANC members, as with any other organisation, were free to contest positions, the party ought to remember that, "... it still needs to exist after the elective conference.

"People should not resort to killing each other and some of the things we have seen in the past. It's a time for rebuilding, and we need the party to do that.

She continued:

Our message as Cosatu to the ANC on its 110th anniversary is that it takes this as an opportunity to reflect on the mistakes of the past and seriously rebuild. The ANC must lead for the people, the very reason why it was formed in 1912 and not itself and its members.





"We know that as workers, we have attained many victories under the ANC government, so we have never felt any need to align ourselves with any other party other than the ANC," said Losi.



Cosatu's endorsement comes after endorsements Ramaphosa received this week for a second term as party president from the ANC Sekhukhune region, the ANC Youth League in Polokwane, and Peter Mokaba regional chairman John Mpe.

The ANC in Limpopo also hinted that they will support Ramaphosa's bid for another five years at the helm of the party.

ANC Youth League members from the Polokwane Region on Friday chanted, "Ramaphosa for a second term", as he was set to address them during the Peter Mokaba Memorial Lecture.

Those calls for Ramaphosa to have a second term as party leader came days after ANC members from the Sekhukhune Region on Tuesday threw their weight behind Ramaphosa and called for him to get a second term in office as leader of the party. The ANC members led by Sekhukhune party Regional Secretary Mathope Tala chanted, "Ramaphosa for the second term," during an assembly held in the Moses Mabotha Civic Centre, in Ga-Nkoana, Sikhukhune.

When asked on Friday by members of the media what his thoughts were regarding the endorsement, Ramaphosa played his cards close to his chest, saying, "I have suddenly grown hard of hearing."

His staunch ally, Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa, cautioned that questions should not be posed about a second term while Ramaphosa is yet to even complete his first term, which comes to an end later in the year when the party holds its elective conference.