14m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa gets another nod for second term as ANC president as Cosatu throws their weight behind him

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.
Getty Images
  • Cosatu president Zingisa Losi says the trade union federation still had complete confidence in Ramaphosa leading up to the ANC's elective conference.
  • Cosatu is set to make a decision at the end of February on which ANC leaders it supported for the top six positions.
  • Losi has, however, cautioned against political killings as the race for positions in the ANC heats up.

Trade union federation Cosatu will convene a central executive committee meeting at the end of February to finalise discussions about who the party will endorse as the candidate for the ANC's presidency.

But, in all likelihood, the ANC-ally will throw their weight behind President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This was confirmed by Cosatu president Zingisa Losi at the ANC's 110th-anniversary celebration in Polokwane on Saturday morning. 

Losi said, "... as things stand, we are still throwing our weight behind the same person we did at the 54th conference for president [referring to Ramaphosa].” 

She added that, "Cosatu will have its national executive meeting end of February, and we shall resolve which leaders we will be endorsing."

Losi, however, cautioned that while ANC members, as with any other organisation, were free to contest positions, the party ought to remember that, "... it still needs to exist after the elective conference. 

"People should not resort to killing each other and some of the things we have seen in the past. It's a time for rebuilding, and we need the party to do that. 

She continued:

Our message as Cosatu to the ANC on its 110th anniversary is that it takes this as an opportunity to reflect on the mistakes of the past and seriously rebuild. The ANC must lead for the people, the very reason why it was formed in 1912 and not itself and its members.


"We know that as workers, we have attained many victories under the ANC government, so we have never felt any need to align ourselves with any other party other than the ANC," said Losi.

Cosatu's endorsement comes after endorsements Ramaphosa received this week for a second term as party president from the ANC Sekhukhune region, the ANC Youth League in Polokwane, and Peter Mokaba regional chairman John Mpe.

The ANC in Limpopo also hinted that they will support Ramaphosa's bid for another five years at the helm of the party. 

ANC Youth League members from the Polokwane Region on Friday chanted, "Ramaphosa for a second term", as he was set to address them during the Peter Mokaba Memorial Lecture. 

READ | Young people 'can't kill each other', Mabuza tells ANC Youth League ahead of conference

Those calls for Ramaphosa to have a second term as party leader came days after ANC members from the Sekhukhune Region on Tuesday threw their weight behind Ramaphosa and called for him to get a second term in office as leader of the party. The ANC members led by Sekhukhune party Regional Secretary Mathope Tala chanted, "Ramaphosa for the second term," during an assembly held in the Moses Mabotha Civic Centre, in Ga-Nkoana, Sikhukhune. 

When asked on Friday by members of the media what his thoughts were regarding the endorsement, Ramaphosa played his cards close to his chest, saying, "I have suddenly grown hard of hearing."

His staunch ally, Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa, cautioned that questions should not be posed about a second term while Ramaphosa is yet to even complete his first term, which comes to an end later in the year when the party holds its elective conference.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccyril ramaphosapolitics
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.59
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
21.19
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.72
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,797.06
0.0%
Silver
22.37
0.0%
Palladium
1,936.50
0.0%
Platinum
961.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
81.75
-0.3%
Top 40
67,251
-0.3%
All Share
73,940
-0.3%
Resource 10
72,063
+0.8%
Industrial 25
93,743
-1.1%
Financial 15
15,311
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo