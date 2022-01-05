27m ago

Ramaphosa gets first endorsement for second term as ANC president

Juniour Khumalo
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a cadres forum in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, ahead of the party’s 110th birthday celebration.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a cadres forum in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, ahead of the party's 110th birthday celebration.
Kayleen Morgan
  • Members of the ANC in the Sekhukhune Region on Tuesday threw their weight behind President Cyril Ramaphosa getting a second term.
  • The party will be holding its elective conference at the end of 2022.
  • Ramaphosa also called for unity within the ANC, urging members to desist from grouping themselves among various factions.

ANC conference lobbying officially is in full swing leading up to the party's elective conference at the end of the year.

ANC members from the Sekhukhune Region on Tuesday threw their weight behind President Cyril Ramaphosa and called for him to get a second term in office as leader of the party.

The ANC members led by Sekhukhune party regional secretary Mathope Tala chanted repeatedly, "Ramaphosa for a second term", during a cadres assembly held in Moses Mabotha Civic Centre, in Ga-Nkoana, Sikhukhune.

The chants reverberated around the fully packed venue and drowned out proceedings for a full minute before Limpopo Education MEC Polly Boshielo, who also acted as programme director for the day, got proceedings back on track.

READ | Ramaphosa pays tribute to Desmond Tutu

In 2017, Sekhukhune was also one of the first districts to endorse the CR17 campaign.

Tala reiterated repeatedly that "Ramaphosa; you should again lead us" - a sentiment met by a round of applause and cheers.

Ramaphosa, who was sitting at the front of the venue next to Limpopo party chairperson Stanley Mathabatha, was smiling and engaged with Mathabatha.

When Ramaphosa addressed the crowd, he continued on the theme of leadership selection.

anc
ANC members join hands with Ramaphosa to slice a cake in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, ahead of the party’s 110th birthday celebration. (\
News24 Kayleen Morgan, News24

The ANC president cautioned that should certain people in the party not meet the requirements; they should not be appointed.

He cited an example of an incident that happened on Monday - when he was supposed to leave for Pretoria to receive the State Capture report, members of the SA Airforce noticed that one of the wheels of the aircraft appeared to have low pressure and did not meet the standards to take off, especially given that they were transporting a president.

AS IT HAPPENED | Ramaphosa receives part 1 of the state capture report

Ramaphosa added that, similarly, should ANC members be deemed not to meet requirements, they too, like the helicopter, should not be allowed to take charge.

The ANC president also questioned the state of the ANC, asking if the party, especially its branches, were still existent.

"Is this organisation alive on the ground? The membership of the ANC is the foundation and lifeblood of the ANC and the basic unit that must be alive. Beyond what we have put on paper, are the branches alive or are they merely existing in our own heads?"

Ramaphosa said:

Do these branches only exist when we are going to elections or regional conferences because that is when they only seem to wake up? We need to ask ourselves especially given what just happened in the past local government elections where the ANC lost so much ground.

He also added that factions needed to be made away with, within the ANC.

Ramaphosa said when he arrived at Sekhukhune in the morning, the regional leadership told him that following its elective conference, they had since come together and were now united without any factionalism.

"They told me that here in the region, they did not have any RET forces. I thought this was good, but they were missing something else; there should not be any CR17 faction as well because we should do away with factionalism.

"With factions at play, should one grouping win, then the other works even harder to ensure that same faction's downfall, and this becomes a never-ending cycle that only works against the ANC.

"You should know that the Ramaphosa is not part of any faction; the only faction he belongs to is the ANC," said Ramaphosa.

