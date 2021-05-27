56m ago

Ramaphosa hoping peace envoys can return to Ethiopia - Naledi Pandor

Carien du Plessis
Minister of international relations Naledi Pandor.
GCIS
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa is hoping AU peace envoys are able to go to Ethiopia soon.
  • Naledi Pandor says Ethiopia has kept SA abreast of developments in its Tigray region.
  • She says SA wants the withdrawal of Eritrean troops. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa would like to see peace envoys return to Ethiopia to continue their work, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said.

Ramaphosa appointed the peace envoys to assist in mediating the conflict in Tigray.

Pandor told News24 that Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had sent his foreign minister to South Africa on two occasions in the past couple of months to give an update on what was going on in Tigray. 

"We expressed appreciation that humanitarian aid is still coming in, but it is not as easy as it should be," she said. 

READ | Ethiopia's Tigray conflict undermines AU's work, says Thabo Mbeki lecture speaker

Pandor said South Africa would like to see the withdrawal of Eritrean troops from Tigray, something which was supposed to have happened by 15 April, but didn't. 

"We are looking at getting a report on what the situation is now," she said. "We are concerned that they are a negative factor for what is happening in the region." 

Abiy Ahmed
Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed.

She said the African Union's (AU) Peace and Security Commission was asked to look into the situation.

The United States recently imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Ethiopian and Eritrean officials, in an effort to push the two closer to ending the conflict.

READ MORE | US hits Ethiopia with sanctions over Tigray War

Ramaphosa's envoys have not returned to Ethiopia since their first visit in November last year.

Former president Joaquim Chissano of Mozambique, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia and Kgalema Motlanthe of South Africa were appointed by Ramaphosa, in his capacity as African Union chairperson, at the start of the conflict.

The envoys met with President Sahle-Work Zewde and Ahmed, who told them that Ethiopia launched what it called a "law enforcement operation" against the Tigray People's Liberation Front following an attack on Ethiopia's Northern Command military base.

ALSO READ Ramaphosa: Special AU envoys to visit Ethiopia again over Tigray conflict

Ramaphosa, in a parliamentary response in January, said the concern was that even citizens who lived outside Tigray were suffering.

He expressed the hope that the envoys would be given the chance to return.

Pandor said she hoped there would be a proper electoral observer mission from the AU when Ethiopia's postponed elections take place. 

She also said that South Africa, as one of four observers to the process, remained involved in the negotiations around the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

There have been tensions between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan about the filling and operation of the dam. 

Read more on:
