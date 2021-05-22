32m ago

Ramaphosa: I'm not having sleepless nights over divisions within ANC

Malibongwe Dayimani
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Simphiwe Nkwali, Gallo Images
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa said he's not having sleepless nights over divisions within the ANC.
  • He pointed at the party's victory in the latest by-elections where it retained 27 of 40 wards it contested on Wednesday. 
  • Ramaphosa was speaking to the media at the handing over of land and title deeds to 30 black farmers at Tafelkop in Groblersdal in Limpopo on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he is not having sleepless nights over divisions within the ANC and despite the organisation's challenges, the party was alive, kicking and strong.   

Ramaphosa was speaking to the media at the handing over of title deeds to 30 black farmers at Tafelkop in Groblersdal in Limpopo on Saturday.

His comment comes at a time where some of the party's members are unhappy about the suspension of secretary-general Ace Magashule. 

The decision was enforced after Magashule refused to step aside, in line with the party's resolution on criminally charged members. 

Magashule had since taken the ANC to court, questioning the lawfulness of the decision. 

On Saturday, Ramaphosa said: "The ANC, like any other party, has its own dynamics and we are dealing with those dynamics. There are various perspectives in the ANC like any other organisation and we are doing everything we can to unite the organisation, to increase cohesion within the organisation."

Ramaphosa added that he was confident that, together with other members, he would achieve cohesion and unity in the party:

Our membership is determined to restore the glory of this organisation, so I am not having sleepless nights about this matter. The ANC is alive. The ANC continues to lead as you would have seen with the various local government by-elections that we have been winning.


The party retained 27 of the 40 wards it contested in Wednesday's by-elections. 

The governing party lost one ward and won three new wards.

The by-elections were held across 25 municipalities in the Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

In the April by-elections, the ANC managed to retain 10 wards and won an extra two.  

In a parting shot, Ramaphosa said: "The ANC is up and ready, kicking and strong."

