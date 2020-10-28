1h ago

Ramaphosa in self-quarantine after guest at fundraising dinner tests positive for Covid-19

Riaan Grobler
President Ramaphosa. (Photo: GCIS)
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has begun a period of self-quarantine after possibly being exposed to Covid-19.
  • A guest at a fundraising dinner that Ramaphosa attended on Saturday tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.
  • Ramaphosa will be performing his duties remotely and be closely monitored for symptoms.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has begun a period of self-quarantine following the positive Covid-19 diagnosis of a guest at a dinner attended by Ramaphosa on Saturday.

According to acting Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale, Ramaphosa is showing no symptoms at this time and will, in line with Covid-19 health advice, be tested should symptoms manifest.

Ramaphosa wished the guest, who was receiving medical attention, a safe and speedy recovery, and wished other guests good health.

Seale said Ramaphosa attended a fundraising dinner of the Adopt-a-School Foundation, which is a partner entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

"The event for 35 guests was held at a Johannesburg hotel where Foundation guests were the only people hosted by the establishment. The event adhered stringently to Covid-19 protocols and directives on screening, social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Perform duties remotely

"As was the case with all guests, the president himself removed his mask only when dining and addressing the guests. The Adopt-a-School Foundation advised dinner guests [on] Tuesday that a guest had shown symptoms on Sunday and had been tested on Monday before receiving a positive result [on Tuesday].

Seale said:

The Foundation became aware of this development and communicated this to guests [on Tuesday], hours after the president had performed the unveiling of a statue of liberation icon OR Tambo and the official opening of a new Radisson Hotel and convention centre in Ekurhuleni in the morning.

"The president is screened regularly by the South African Military Health Service and subjects himself to screening at venues where he participates in engagements. [He] will perform his duties remotely and will observe the guidelines that apply to self-quarantine," Seale said.

