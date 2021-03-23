1h ago

Ramaphosa invited to attend G7 summit in UK

Compiled by Jenna Etheridge
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
PHOTO: GCIS
  • Boris Johnson has invited Cyril Ramaphosa to attend the G7 summit in June.
  • The invite was a result of Ramaphosa having played "a key role" in leading Africa's response to Covid-19.
  • South Africa remains on the UK's red list of high risk countries.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited President Cyril Ramaphosa to attend the G7 Leaders' Summit as a guest in June.

"President Ramaphosa has led Africa's response to the Covid-19 pandemic and played a key role on the issue internationally. South African scientists and researchers have contributed a huge amount to our understanding of the virus," a statement on the summit's website read.

Australia, India and South Korea have also been invited.

According to the G7, it was planning for a physical summit in Cornwall, to bring world leaders together for "open and frank discussions". "All in-person G7 meetings will adhere to Covid-19 safety measures and we will take whatever measures are needed to keep delegates, staff and local residents safe. We expect foreign officials and diplomats to comply with UK health measures at the border."

South Africa remains on the UK's red list of "high risk" countries, currently barred from visiting the region.

All UK citizens and permanent residents entering from red list countries have to pay for compulsory quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days and take several Covid-19 tests.

The UK government's website says those on "diplomatic missions, international organisations and conferences", who come from a red list country, "will need to self-isolate in the place where you are staying".

The Presidency has not yet confirmed whether Ramaphosa will attend. 

