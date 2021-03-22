47m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa jets off to Tanzania for President John Magufuli's funeral

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
GCIS
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa left for the Tanzanian capital Dodoma to attend the funeral of that country's president, John Magufuli. 
  • Magufuli's death was announced last week.
  • Ramaphosa received the Covid-19 vaccine just over a month ago. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa travelled to Tanzania to attend the funeral of that country's president, John Magufuli, in the capital, Dodoma, on Monday. 

According to the Tanzanian government, Magufuli died of heart complications, but there was speculation that he contracted Covid-19 in the weeks before his death. His death was announced last Wednesday.

In April last year, Magufuli declared his country Covid-19 free and there was no official tally of cases there. In recent weeks, a number of prominent people, including politicians, died in Tanzania.

Even though it is believed that there may be a high prevalence of Covid-19 infections in Tanzania, Ramaphosa should be relatively safe because he received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which arrived in South Africa just over a month ago.

READ | Tanzania's first female leader urges unity after death of Covid sceptic Magufuli

Virology professor, Francois Venter from the HIV research organisation Ezintsha at the University of the Witwatersrand said South Africans didn't have to worry about Ramaphosa contracting Covid-19.

"We're lucky our president is totally protected from severe illness," he said.

"I just wish our politicians would take their and others' protection more seriously. The images of the Zulu king's (Goodwill Zwelithini) burial were chilling," he said.

He was referring to the crowds of people who gathered, many without masks, to pay their last respects. 

READ HERE | From graft crackdown to Covid denial: Tanzania under Magufuli

Ramaphosa was one of at least 10 presidents who attended the funeral. His office announced his travel plans in a statement on Monday morning.

Thousands of Tanzanians reportedly gathered to pay their respects.

Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Friday, Samia Suluhu Hassan was on Friday inaugurated as Magufuli's successor in line with that country's constitution.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
presidencyfuneraljohn magufulicyril ramaphosatanzaniadodomapolitics
Lottery
1 player scoops the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 6458 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 4261 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 6286 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.70
(-1.6)
GBP/ZAR
20.38
(-1.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.53
(-1.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.38
(-1.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-1.6)
Gold
1,738.30
(-0.4)
Silver
25.74
(-1.9)
Platinum
1,178.89
(-1.7)
Brent Crude
64.53
(+2.0)
Palladium
2,637.41
(-0.1)
All Share
65,911
(0.0)
Top 40
60,313
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,117
(0.0)
Industrial 25
86,583
(0.0)
Resource 10
66,193
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo