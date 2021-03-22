Ramaphosa jets off to Tanzania for President John Magufuli's funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa left for the Tanzanian capital Dodoma to attend the funeral of that country's president, John Magufuli.

President Cyril Ramaphosa travelled to Tanzania to attend the funeral of that country's president, John Magufuli, in the capital, Dodoma, on Monday.

According to the Tanzanian government, Magufuli died of heart complications, but there was speculation that he contracted Covid-19 in the weeks before his death. His death was announced last Wednesday.

His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa arrives in Dodoma Airport, United Republic of Tanzania for the official State Funeral of the late President of #Tanzania His Excellency Dr John Pombe Joseph Magufuli taking place at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma. pic.twitter.com/BCK3m189K1 — Presidency | South Africa ???? (@PresidencyZA) March 22, 2021

In April last year, Magufuli declared his country Covid-19 free and there was no official tally of cases there. In recent weeks, a number of prominent people, including politicians, died in Tanzania.

Even though it is believed that there may be a high prevalence of Covid-19 infections in Tanzania, Ramaphosa should be relatively safe because he received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which arrived in South Africa just over a month ago.

Virology professor, Francois Venter from the HIV research organisation Ezintsha at the University of the Witwatersrand said South Africans didn't have to worry about Ramaphosa contracting Covid-19.

"We're lucky our president is totally protected from severe illness," he said.

"I just wish our politicians would take their and others' protection more seriously. The images of the Zulu king's (Goodwill Zwelithini) burial were chilling," he said.

He was referring to the crowds of people who gathered, many without masks, to pay their last respects.

Ramaphosa was one of at least 10 presidents who attended the funeral. His office announced his travel plans in a statement on Monday morning.

State Funeral for President John Pombe Magufuli underway in Dodoma, #Tanzania. 10 presidents in attendance. Go well JPM. Our neighbouring friends- @PaulKagame @KagutaMuseveni missing; they have representatives pic.twitter.com/XYNvMji11u — Simon Mkina (@sibosiso) March 22, 2021

Thousands of Tanzanians reportedly gathered to pay their respects.

Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa delivers Tribute at the Official State Funeral of the late President of Tanzania, His Excellency Dr John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, in Dodoma, Tanzania. pic.twitter.com/iMSXXkGItp — Presidency | South Africa ???? (@PresidencyZA) March 22, 2021

On Friday, Samia Suluhu Hassan was on Friday inaugurated as Magufuli's successor in line with that country's constitution.