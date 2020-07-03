59m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa keeps 20 000 soldiers on the streets till September

Jason Felix
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed Parliament of his decision to extend the deployment of the South African National Defence Force from 27 June to 30 September.
  • An extra R1.5 billion has been budgeted to keep 20 000 soldiers on South Africa's streets as part of the country's fight against Covid-19.
  • The defence force will support police in enforcing lockdown regulations and assist the national health department.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given authorisation for 20 000 soldiers to keep their boots on the ground as part of the country's fight against Covid-19.

Ramaphosa informed Parliament of his decision to extend the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) from 27 June to 30 September.

"Expenditure expected to be incurred for this extension is R1.5 billion," Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said in a statement in which Ramaphosa's decision was confirmed.

In his letter to the speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo, Ramaphosa said soldiers would work with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to maintain law and order.

The SANDF will also support other state departments and control South Africa's border.

READ | 40 SANDF soldiers deployed to Limpopo test positive for Covid-19

On 25 March, the president authorised the deployment of 2 820 SANDF members and this number was increased to 76 000 on 21 April.

The April deployment came at a cost of almost R5 billion and included regular, reserve and auxiliary forces. 

"In his correspondence to the speaker and the chairperson, President Ramaphosa says the outbreak of Covid-19 continues to increase across the country and that the services of these SANDF members [are] still required to combat the spread of the pandemic," Mothapo said.

Ramaphosa said the SANDF would continue to work for as long as the pandemic was not under control and work with the national Department of Health in managing Covid-19 with the provision of field hospitals, medical screening and quarantine facilities.

It will also support the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs to improve the living conditions of communities by providing water supply and other engineering services.

The SA Military Health Service will also give support to Port Health Services.

The president's letter will be referred to Parliament's Joint Standing Committee on Defence for consideration.

Related Links
40 SANDF soldiers deployed to Limpopo test positive for Covid-19
Covid-19: 'Overwhelmed' Eastern Cape asks for SANDF medical team's help
Covid-19: We are fighting 'a biological warfare war' - SANDF
Read more on:
sandfcyril ramaphosalockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
27% - 2772 votes
Yes, more than one person
24% - 2519 votes
No I don't
49% - 5094 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.93
(+0.06)
ZAR/GBP
21.12
(+0.21)
ZAR/EUR
19.04
(+0.23)
ZAR/AUD
11.75
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.19)
Gold
1774.08
(-0.05)
Silver
17.99
(+0.44)
Platinum
813.00
(+0.74)
Brent Crude
42.92
(+2.64)
Palladium
1886.00
(-0.05)
All Share
54626.64
(+0.02)
Top 40
50335.78
(+0.05)
Financial 15
10114.13
(-0.99)
Industrial 25
76659.30
(+0.66)
Resource 10
50543.15
(-0.44)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths

01 Jul

FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

30 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo