Ramaphosa, King Mswati agree that SADC will 'work closely' with Eswatini govt on national dialogue

President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Mswati III have agreed that the SADC Secretariat will work closely with the Eswatini government to draft terms of reference for a national dialogue forum.

This comes after Ramaphosa, in his capacity as chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, concluded a one-day working visit to the kingdom on Tuesday.

The pair held discussions on issues relating to the political and security situation there, following weeks of violent clashes between security forces and protesters.

READ | 'Recipe for war' - Ramaphosa deploys envoys to Eswatini amid unrest

"The deliberations resolved that the Kingdom of Eswatini will embark on a process that will work towards the establishment of a national dialogue forum," Ramaphosa said in a statement.



He said the terms of references will specify processes for the forum as well as the composition of the forum.

AFP AFPTV / AFP

"The process towards the national dialogue will take into account and incorporate structures and processes enshrined in the Constitution of the Kingdom of Eswatini, including the role of the Parliament of the Kingdom, and the Sibaya convened by His Majesty King Mswati III.



"This preparatory process will take place during the coming three months, a period during which His Majesty will undertake his annual, mandatory Incwala ceremony."

Ramaphosa and the king both called for all stakeholders to work together to end violence and conflict, and maintain peace and calm as work commences on the national dialogue process.