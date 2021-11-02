1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa, King Mswati agree that SADC will 'work closely' with Eswatini govt on national dialogue

accreditation
Compiled by Jenna Etheridge
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Mswati III have agreed that the SADC Secretariat will work closely with the Eswatini government to draft terms of reference for a national dialogue forum.

This comes after Ramaphosa, in his capacity as chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, concluded a one-day working visit to the kingdom on Tuesday.

The pair held discussions on issues relating to the political and security situation there, following weeks of violent clashes between security forces and protesters.

READ | 'Recipe for war' - Ramaphosa deploys envoys to Eswatini amid unrest

"The deliberations resolved that the Kingdom of Eswatini will embark on a process that will work towards the establishment of a national dialogue forum," Ramaphosa said in a statement.

He said the terms of references will specify processes for the forum as well as the composition of the forum.

This video grab from an AFPTV video taken on Octob
Posters walk past newspaper headlines which describe the situation in Eswatini.

"The process towards the national dialogue will take into account and incorporate structures and processes enshrined in the Constitution of the Kingdom of Eswatini, including the role of the Parliament of the Kingdom, and the Sibaya convened by His Majesty King Mswati III.

"This preparatory process will take place during the coming three months, a period during which His Majesty will undertake his annual, mandatory Incwala ceremony."

Ramaphosa and the king both called for all stakeholders to work together to end violence and conflict, and maintain peace and calm as work commences on the national dialogue process.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosaking mswatieswatinidiplomacypolitics
Lottery
R288k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Why do you think people didn't vote on Monday? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No good options to vote for
39% - 1932 votes
They couldn't be bothered
45% - 2230 votes
Bad weather
3% - 147 votes
Covid-19 concerns
2% - 102 votes
They went away for the long weekend
12% - 587 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.42
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.00
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.86
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.46
+1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Gold
1,786.84
-0.4%
Silver
23.46
-2.4%
Palladium
2,016.40
-2.0%
Platinum
1,043.51
-2.3%
Brent Crude
84.71
+1.2%
Top 40
61,158
+0.6%
All Share
67,782
+0.5%
Resource 10
62,458
-0.8%
Industrial 25
88,565
+1.2%
Financial 15
14,252
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo