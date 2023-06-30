Ramaphosa, Lamola cleared of wrongdoing in appointment of Gauteng judge president to ConCourt

A Public Protector report has found no evidence of wrongdoing when President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo as an acting judge in the Constitutional Court.

Complaints were laid after Justice Minister Ronald Lamola recommended Mlambo to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for concurrence on recommending him to the president.

The Public Protector found Lamola's suggestion to Zondo and subsequent appointment by Ramaphosa was in line with requisite legislation.

There is no evidence of wrongdoing when President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo as an acting judge in the Constitutional Court, following a recommendation by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.



This was the finding of acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka who released a report on Friday on allegations of judicial capture.

The Office of the Public Protector received two complaints against Ramaphosa and Lamola by EFF MP Floyd Shivambu and the Anti-Poverty Forum's Phapano Phasha in 2022.

The complaints followed information that Lamola suggested Mlambo to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for concurrence and recommended him to the president for an acting appointment in the Constitutional Court.

During the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews for the position of chief justice in January 2022, Zondo was asked about the minister's decision to suggest Mlambo to him as one of the candidates to be recommended to Ramaphosa.

Zondo responded the action of Lamola was not a norm and was unusual.

Shivambu alleged Lamola and Ramaphosa's conduct was unlawful, unethical, aimed at judicial capture and manipulation of the rules to ensure Mlambo gained an unfair advantage.

"Therefore, their conduct amounts to a breach of the Executive Ethics Code, as well as Section 96 of the Constitution, including the relevant oaths of office taken by the two Cabinet members."

Analysing the complaints, Gcaleka said the only issue to determine was whether Lamola violated the Constitution when he made the recommendation.

Going through and citing the requisite legislation, she added it was unclear whether Zondo's remarks were made in respect of the appropriateness of the particular recommendation, as the "chief justice would have undoubtedly been aware that the minister is constitutionally authorised and obliged to recommend an acting appointment with the concurrence of the chief justice".

"The amended Section 175[1] [of the Constitution] requires the president to make the appointment on the recommendation of the minister and the chief justice only."

Gcaleka also noted when Zondo did not give his concurrence to Lamola, the minister did not proceed to recommend Mlambo be appointed as an acting judge of the Constitutional Court for the period 1 August 2021 to 30 September 2021.

The minister, therefore, did not violate the Constitution and did not act in any way that is inconsistent with his office or expose himself to any situation involving the risk of a conflict between his official responsibilities and private interest, respectively.

She said:

However, Judge President Mlambo was on recommendation of Chief Justice Zondo, appointed by the president as acting justice in the Constitutional Court for the period 16 January 2022 to 31 March 2022, on recommendation by the minister dated 23 November 2021.

Gcaleka reiterated the Constitution required the minister of justice, with the concurrence of the chief justice, to recommend judges to the president for appointment as acting judges in the Constitutional Court.

"The conduct of the minister in particular, that is, to suggest the name of Judge President Mlambo for acting appointment to Chief Justice Zondo, was not inconsistent with Section 175[1] of the Constitution."

Similarly, the Public Protector said they could not find evidence that Ramaphosa had violated the Constitution at the time he appointed Mlambo as acting justice in the Constitutional Court.

Based on the evidence and the legislation, the allegations against Lamola and Ramaphosa could not be substantiated.



