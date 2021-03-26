1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa, Magashule go toe-to-toe as tensions over Mkhwebane vote boil over

Carien du Plessis and Qaanitah Hunter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cyril Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images/Netwerk24)
Cyril Ramaphosa and Ace Magashule. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images/Netwerk24)
  • The NEC is set to debate the parliamentary vote on Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
  • Tensions are simmering between Ace Magashule and Cyril Ramaphosa over various differences of opinion.
  • Retired defence intelligence chief, Mojo Motau, will lead a march to Luthuli House.

Simmering tensions in the ANC over the parliamentary vote on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane are set to play out at its national executive committee (NEC) meeting this weekend.

The item on Mkhwebane was not on the official agenda sent out to the media this week, but it is understood that unhappiness from secretary-general Ace Magashule's faction over the vote has dominated squabbles among the party's leadership this week.

The meeting, which is to be held virtually, started on Friday. 

READ | ANC's 'step aside' resolution in the spotlight at NEC meeting this weekend

On the formal agenda is a discussion on the clarification of the regulations governing the work of the party's integrity commission, as well as a number of its findings which, among others, recommend that Magashule steps down because he is facing corruption charges.

News24 understands that tensions over the Mkhwebane vote boiled over during a meeting of the top six on Tuesday on Zoom.

The animosity was palpable between Magashule and President Cyril Ramaphosa, who sit on opposite sides of the table on this matter.

Two sources, who are familiar with the discussions, said Ramaphosa called out Magashule for undermining the top six. It is understood that this degenerated into a direct argument between the two.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe had to intervene and call both to order.

The meeting had to be adjourned to the next day, where it was agreed to defer to the NEC as the final arbiter on the Mkhwebane vote instruction.

"This is going to be the main proxy fight," a third source said.

The tension emerged after Magashule publicly opposed the decision for the ANC caucus to vote in favour of an inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office. 

He publicly stated that the ANC top six was not a constitutional structure, a comment that apparently drew Ramaphosa's wrath. 

The tone of Magashule's supporters in the NEC was set in a letter by Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association leader Kebby Maphatsoe to Magashule – made public by spokesperson Carl Niehaus on his Twitter timeline – which requested that the NEC discuss it.

Maphatsoe said his structure was "deeply disappointed with the decision" that led the ANC caucus in Parliament to vote in favour of instituting an inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office, following the recommendation of an independent panel to this effect.

The original motion was proposed by the Democratic Alliance.

Maphatsoe believes that ANC MPs voting with the DA goes against the ANC's constitution.

He said it "was a terrible failure in understanding and acting in defence of the policies, aims and programme of the ANC. Nor does it past (sic) the test that it is the duty of every ANC member to fight against racism."

He called on the national office bearers, who decided on the ANC's position on the matter, to be reprimanded as their decision caused "discord" within the ANC.

READ |  Magashule’s allies caution ANC NEC that ‘secretary-general will not go down alone’

Mantashe was mainly responsible for whipping the caucus into line last week, hours before the vote, with the support of treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, kept quiet during the virtual meeting, but Magashule and his deputy, Jessie Duarte, were both absent.

Magashule repeatedly said the ANC could not "vote with the enemy" and there would be no consequences for MPs who boycotted the vote. 

Other issues that have caused friction ahead of the meeting include a formation seemingly led by Niehaus, called RET national operations centre, which refers to the supporters of Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma, who say they support "radical economic transformation".

Detractors of Niehaus have accused him of hatching a new party in Magashule's office, where he works.

Meanwhile, retired defence intelligence chief, Mojo Motau, will lead a march to Luthuli House to demand that a document compiled by a group of his supporters - which contends that the enemy, neoliberalism, was within the ANC - be discussed in the NEC. 

Motau, who says he is a former Umkhonto we Sizwe commander, has invited supporters of Zuma to join the march. 

Last year, the SA National Defence Force reacted sharply when they suspected that Motau was encouraging members of the defence force to meet and discuss issues related to Ramaphosa's leadership.

Fears were expressed that they could be hatching a coup. 

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancace magashulecyril ramaphosapolitics
Lottery
1 player scoops the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 2262 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 700 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 2819 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
15.00
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.68
(+0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.70
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.44
(+0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.6)
Gold
1,733.30
(+0.4)
Silver
25.03
(-0.1)
Platinum
1,179.00
(+2.5)
Brent Crude
61.95
(-3.8)
Palladium
2,683.50
(+2.7)
All Share
66,834
(+3.2)
Top 40
61,244
(+3.3)
Financial 15
12,147
(+2.5)
Industrial 25
87,918
(+2.3)
Resource 10
67,491
(+5.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo