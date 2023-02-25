Ramaphosa makes five new appointments to the Commission for Gender Equality

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed five commissioners to the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE).

The Presidency said in a statement on Saturday that Ramaphosa has, in terms of section 3(9) of the Commission for Gender Equality Act, 1996 (Act No. 39 of 1996) as amended, appointed a new chairperson and commissioners for the Commission for Gender Equality.

"The CGE is established in terms of Section 187 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa to promote respect for gender equality and the protection, development and attainment of gender equality in South Africa," said Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson to the president.

Ramaphosa has appointed the following commissioners on a full and part time basis effected from 1 March 2023 till 2028.



Full-time Advocate Olave Nthabiseng Sepanya-Mogale as the commission’s chairperson Advocate Thando Gumede. Part-time Bongani Glenton Ngomane, Leelambal (Prabashni) Subrayan Naidoo Leonashia Leigh- Anne van der Merwe.

Ramaphosa wished the newly appointed members of the commission well in their work and roles.









