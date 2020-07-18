29m ago

Ramaphosa: Mandela's example will help us overcome global pandemic

Azarrah Karrim
Cyril Ramaphosa during the 18th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture. (GCIS)

  • President Cyril Ramaphosa says former president Nelson Mandela's example can see us through the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Speaking at the 18th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture on Saturday, Ramaphosa said Mandela's example must be followed to fight inequality. 
  • "We have it within us to rise above the devastation brought about by this pandemic, I wish everyone a meaningful International Mandela Day," Ramaphosa said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says although this International Nelson Mandela Day is being celebrated in the "shadow of a global pandemic", it is an opportunity to celebrate "the triumph of the human spirit over adversity" as displayed by former president Nelson Mandela.

Speaking at the 18th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture on Saturday, Ramaphosa also mourned the death of Zindzi Mandela, remembering her activism during apartheid.

READ | Cyril Ramaphosa: 'Difficult decisions and difficult days ahead' but 'we remain optimistic'

He added Mandela - a hero of South Africa's liberation struggle - belonged to all the peace- and freedom-loving people of the world.

"His commitment to advancing freedom made him the father of not just our nation but every nation. His legacy in fighting apartheid is all the more relevant today. Across the world, people are rising and taking a firm stance against racism, injustice and inequality.

"In his memory, we must strive all the harder to build societies that are rooted in mutual respect tolerance and reconciliation."

Social Impact of Covid-19

Ramaphosa said Covid-19 had devastated lives and livelihoods all over the world.

"Yet inspired by Mandela's spirit of compassion and care, this pandemic has revived the bonds of solidarity among nations of the world.

"The outpouring of good will has been on a scale rarely witnessed in modern times.

"Our acts of care and solidarity should also deepen our collaboration to address humankind's most pressing challenges - better education, eliminating poverty and underdevelopment, climate change and gender-based violence," he added.

ALSO READ | Help to grow an inclusive economy - Ramaphosa tells white South Africans

Ramaphosa said the theme of the annual lecture, "Tackling the inequality pandemic: A new social contract for a new era", went to the heart of the "immense task that lies before us".

"Even as we live in these troubled times, it was Nelson Mandela who taught us to remain courageous and to persevere.

"We have it within us to rise above the devastation brought about by this pandemic, I wish everyone a meaningful International Mandela Day."

