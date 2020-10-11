1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa mourns death of celebrated human rights lawyer Priscilla Jana

Kaveel Singh
Priscilla Jana, speaking at a conference at the Landsdowne Road Hotel in Belfast on 10 December 2007.
Priscilla Jana, speaking at a conference at the Landsdowne Road Hotel in Belfast on 10 December 2007.
Paul Faith - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded the human rights work done by Pricilla Jana who died age 76 on Saturday.
  • He said the country lost a champion of the struggle who put a spotlight on apartheid.
  • He said her fight was one fought in the courts.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has labelled celebrated human rights lawyer Priscilla Jana a human rights icon, saying she had formidable legal intellect.

Jana, who was also the SA Human Rights Commission's (SAHRC) deputy chairperson, died on Saturday aged 76.

"Jana was an outstanding and fearless human rights lawyer who devoted her practice to fighting the apartheid regime, defending a broad range of struggle leaders and asserting the rights of marginalised South Africans," Ramaphosa said.

He extended his condolences to her family and friends as well as the leadership and staff of the SAHRC.

Jana was a former MP and South African Ambassador to the Netherlands and Ireland.

"Our nation and our legal fraternity has lost a champion of the struggle we waged for justice, freedom and democracy," said Ramaphosa.

ALSO READ | Human rights lawyer Priscilla Jana has died

He added she belonged among some of South Africa's greatest icons.

"Priscilla Jana was at the side of Solomon Mahlangu, Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and many other leaders as they waged their fight for freedom on our streets and in the courts of the unjust apartheid legal system."

Ramaphosa said she helped focus global attention on apartheid South Africa "and went on to fly the flag of a free and democratic South Africa by representing our country in the Netherlands and Ireland".

"We will always be indebted to Priscilla Jana for her contribution to our freedom and for her championing of equality and of the causes of vulnerable South Africans in our democratic dispensation. May her soul rest in peace at the end of the extraordinary life she has led in service to our nation."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Political activist Cynthia Fraser has died
'Humble, patriot, principled' - tributes pour in for 'giant' ANC veteran Ben Turok
Ramaphosa, Moseneke pay tribute to Bizos: 'He hated oppression, inequality, unfairness'
Read more on:
priscilla janacyril ramaphosagautengjohannesburgdeaths
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 3328 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
39% - 3165 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1682 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.45
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.46
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.45
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.37)
Gold
1929.74
(+0.03)
Silver
25.12
(+0.10)
Platinum
889.07
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
42.72
(-1.13)
Palladium
2430.01
(+0.41)
All Share
55182.99
(+1.15)
Top 40
50781.18
(+1.30)
Financial 15
9912.33
(-1.22)
Industrial 25
74610.64
(+0.98)
Resource 10
54629.59
(+2.52)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo