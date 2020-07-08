37m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa mourns death of Queen Noloyiso: 'An inspiring leader of her people'

Azarrah Karrim
King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu is enrobed by AmaRharhabe Queen Regent Noloyiso Sandile during his coronation in Nqadu Great Place in Nqadu, Gatyane.
King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu is enrobed by AmaRharhabe Queen Regent Noloyiso Sandile during his coronation in Nqadu Great Place in Nqadu, Gatyane.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his condolences after the passing of Queen Noloyiso Sandile on Wednesday.
  • Queen Noloyiso passed away after a short illness. 
  • He described the Queen as "a bastion of traditional values and an inspiring and principled leader of her people".

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed "profound sadness" at the passing of Regent of the Royal House of the AmaRharhabe, Her Majesty Queen Noloyiso Sandile, who died on Wednesday after a short illness.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ramaphosa described the queen as "a bastion of traditional values and an inspiring and principled leader of her people".

He extended his condolences to the Royal Household AmaRharhabe and the broader traditional communities.

"Queen Noloyiso played a significant role in the affirmation of traditional values and leadership in South African society at large, and in the development of her kingdom and the Eastern Cape more broadly," Ramaphosa said.

READ | AmaRharhabe Kingdom Queen Noloyiso Sandile dies of Covid-19

He added: "Under her able leadership, the AmaRharhabe firmly grasped the nettle of change and adapted to the demands of modern society, all the while holding proudly to their history, traditions and identity."

He said Queen Noloyiso was a champion of rural women, who challenged patriarchy in her community and gave a voice to female constituents.

"At a time when we face a grave public health emergency in the form of coronavirus, Queen Noloyiso actively mobilised support for the national effort to combat the pandemic, including calling on communities to halt traditional initiations.

"The united stand taken by the seven kingdoms in this regard was a critical intervention to save lives, and we owe a debt to the Queen for the role she played," Ramaphosa said.

READ | Ricardo Mthembu, ANC KZN spokesperson, dies of Covid-19

"We join the Great Place of Mngqesha and AmaRharhabe in mourning her passing; at the same time, we pay tribute to her for her deep and unwavering commitment to the upliftment of her people and to her country. May her soul rest in peace."

He explained that the AmaRharhabe had been an independent sovereign kingship since the 18th century, with its status affirmed in 2016 by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Related Links
Nigeria restarts domestic flights amid easing coronavirus restrictions
North West Premier Job Mokgoro checks into hospital for voluntary self-quarantine
Covid-19 has sped up changes to the world of work, Ramaphosa tells global summit
Read more on:
noloyiso sandilecyril ramaphosacoronavirus
Lottery
2 scoop R151k in the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you gone out to eat a restaurant since restrictions have lifted?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
14% - 1273 votes
No, but I plan to
15% - 1433 votes
No, and I don't plan to
71% - 6541 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.95
(+1.23)
ZAR/GBP
21.38
(+0.67)
ZAR/EUR
19.20
(+0.75)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(+0.74)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.92)
Gold
1809.85
(+0.87)
Silver
18.73
(+2.60)
Platinum
846.00
(+1.19)
Brent Crude
42.97
(-0.05)
Palladium
1916.00
(+0.45)
All Share
55870.69
(+1.13)
Top 40
51558.75
(+1.25)
Financial 15
10275.29
(+1.87)
Industrial 25
77503.35
(+0.84)
Resource 10
52793.47
(+1.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo