'Ramaphosa must go too' - Magashule's supporters gather at Luthuli House

Supporters of Ace Magashule have called for other members of the ANC - including the president - to step aside.

Provincial secretaries are expected to submit the names of those criminally charged by the end of business day.

The protesters accused the ANC's national executive committee of being biased towards other party members.

A group of supporters loyal to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule gathered at Luthuli House on Thursday, publicly pledging allegiance to the beleaguered party leader.



The hive of activity outside the ANC's headquarters come as Magashule is in Nkandla consulting with former president Jacob Zuma with two weeks left on an ultimatum that he step aside or face suspension.

This after the party's national executive committee (NEC) gave a deadline of the end of the month for party leaders who were criminally charged to step aside from their positions. Magashule is out on R200 000 bail and is facing corruption-related charges.

The group, which held placards, was calling for other leaders to step aside as well, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and other members of the NEC.



"Almost everyone in the ANC is implicated or alleged to have done one or two things which are criminal offences," Thabo Baleni from the ANC Belemond branch in the Free State told eNCA.

He said if all party leaders were made to step aside, the ANC would collapse. "We are here to save the ANC."

On Wednesday, the party's national working committee affirmed that provincial leaders had until the close of business on Thursday to make a list and inform those affected by the decision.

Magashule is the most senior party leader affected by the so-called step-aside resolution.

Baleni insisted they were not a factional group masquerading as ANC supporters, saying they were calling for the unity within the party.

"We are saying to the NEC come with a very sober mind. Save the ANC more than anything else. Allegations will forever be there. The opposition will try this and that and the media. What I'm saying is that today I will be able to go to the police station and implicate any other member. The allegation, therefore, calls for one to be stepping aside," he added.