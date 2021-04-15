1h ago

add bookmark

'Ramaphosa must go too' - Magashule's supporters gather at Luthuli House

Pule Letshwiti-Jones
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Foto24
  • Supporters of Ace Magashule have called for other members of the ANC - including the president - to step aside.
  • Provincial secretaries are expected to submit the names of those criminally charged by the end of business day.
  • The protesters accused the ANC's national executive committee of being biased towards other party members.

A group of supporters loyal to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule gathered at Luthuli House on Thursday, publicly pledging allegiance to the beleaguered party leader. 

The hive of activity outside the ANC's headquarters come as Magashule is in Nkandla consulting with former president Jacob Zuma with two weeks left on an ultimatum that he step aside or face suspension. 

This after the party's national executive committee (NEC) gave a deadline of the end of the month for party leaders who were criminally charged to step aside from their positions. Magashule is out on R200 000 bail and is facing corruption-related charges. 

AS IT HAPPENED | Ramaphosa says errant ANC members, including Ace, must step aside in 30 days

The group, which held placards, was calling for other leaders to step aside as well, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and other members of the NEC.

"Almost everyone in the ANC is implicated or alleged to have done one or two things which are criminal offences," Thabo Baleni from the ANC Belemond branch in the Free State told eNCA. 

He said if all party leaders were made to step aside, the ANC would collapse. "We are here to save the ANC." 

READ | To step down or not to step down: Ace Magashule to visit Nkandla to ask Jacob Zuma for advice

On Wednesday, the party's national working committee affirmed that provincial leaders had until the close of business on Thursday to make a list and inform those affected by the decision. 

Magashule is the most senior party leader affected by the so-called step-aside resolution. 

Baleni insisted they were not a factional group masquerading as ANC supporters, saying they were calling for the unity within the party.

"We are saying to the NEC come with a very sober mind. Save the ANC more than anything else. Allegations will forever be there. The opposition will try this and that and the media. What I'm saying is that today I will be able to go to the police station and implicate any other member. The allegation, therefore, calls for one to be stepping aside," he added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancace magashulecyril ramaphosagautengjohannesburgpolitics
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 7806 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 2275 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 9473 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.18
(-1.5)
GBP/ZAR
19.54
(-1.5)
EUR/ZAR
16.96
(-1.6)
AUD/ZAR
10.98
(-1.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-1.3)
Gold
1,769.13
(+1.9)
Silver
25.94
(+2.0)
Platinum
1,202.50
(+2.4)
Brent Crude
66.58
(+4.6)
Palladium
2,739.00
(+2.2)
All Share
67,823
(+0.0)
Top 40
62,080
(-0.0)
Financial 15
12,342
(+1.5)
Industrial 25
88,642
(-0.2)
Resource 10
68,828
(-0.3)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills...

8h ago

FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills development, mentorship
FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine

14 Apr

FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine
FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys roof
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo