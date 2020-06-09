11m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa offers condolences to affected families as SA's Covid-19 deaths pass 1 000 mark

Riaan Grobler
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
PHOTO: Getty Images
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa says patience and solidarity have saved many thousands of lives.
  • The president said we should remind ourselves that the coronavirus presents a real danger to all of us.
  • Government has been advised by experts that the epidemic will become worse before it gets better.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his condolences to South Africans who have lost loved ones to Covid-19.

On Monday, the death toll in South Africa passed the 1 000 mark, bringing the total number of deaths to 1 080, which Ramaphosa called a "solemn milestone in our country's fight against the coronavirus".

Ramaphosa added that over 400 000 deaths have been recorded across the world, making this one of the most devastating pandemics in the last century.

"Each one of these deaths is a tragedy," Ramaphosa remarked.

"Each one represents a unique life: a parent, a child, a sibling or a friend. Each one leaves behind a family and a community in mourning.

"I would like to offer my condolences to all South Africans who have lost someone they love, and wish them strength, courage and hope in the days ahead.

'The coronavirus presents a real danger'

"We should take this moment to remind ourselves that the coronavirus presents a real danger to all of us. While it may be an invisible enemy, it is nevertheless deadly."

The president said that while most of those infected with the virus will have only mild symptoms, or no symptoms at all, they can still spread the disease to others who may suffer far more.

"To protect yourself and others, you should wear a mask when in public so that it covers your mouth and nose, wash your hands frequently with soap or sanitiser, and don't sit or stand too close to others in public transport or in a store."

Ramaphosa said that while some have tried to downplay the threat posed by the coronavirus, the majority of South Africans have understood its dangers and have acted accordingly. "Indeed, the patience and solidarity demonstrated by so many South Africans have saved many thousands of lives." 


He said in the weeks and months ahead, government would continue to take whatever action is necessary to safeguard the lives of the country's citizens.

"We have used the time we bought during the lockdown to build the capacity of our health system, adding thousands of hospital and quarantine beds, securing adequate medical supplies and personal protective equipment, and putting training and protocols in place at all of our healthcare facilities to prepare for an increase in infections.

'It will get worse before it gets better'

"These measures will prove invaluable as the number of cases continues to increase. Indeed, this is the moment that we have prepared for. We have been advised by experts that the epidemic will become worse before it gets better."

He said while the country had had sufficient capacity to cope with the rate of infection so far, the situation was being monitored closely.

"If necessary, we will impose a higher alert level in specific parts of the country to prevent a rapid increase in cases.

It is therefore crucial that all South Africans adhere to the restrictions that remain in place and continue to take basic precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. These precautions remain our best defence against the coronavirus and are necessary to save lives.
President Cyril Ramaphosa


"We all need to play our part in the fight against the coronavirus," Ramaphosa said.

"Stay safe and protect South Africa."

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Read more on:
cyril ramaphosahealthlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
43% - 3335 votes
Cricket
12% - 977 votes
Soccer
23% - 1785 votes
Golf
7% - 545 votes
Other
15% - 1193 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.78
(-0.79)
ZAR/GBP
21.21
(+0.00)
ZAR/EUR
18.91
(-0.43)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.70)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.06)
Gold
1705.70
(+0.73)
Silver
17.60
(-0.45)
Platinum
822.00
(-1.73)
Brent Crude
40.76
(-3.55)
Palladium
1973.00
(-2.15)
All Share
54148.67
(-0.98)
Top 40
49586.76
(-1.06)
Financial 15
11163.30
(-1.05)
Industrial 25
73067.74
(-0.89)
Resource 10
50048.32
(-1.13)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20158.10) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo