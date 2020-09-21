Ramaphosa on bed rest for common cold

The presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa is taking some bed rest.

"The president has a common cold and is taking some bed rest," acting spokesperson, Tyrone Seale, told News24 on Monday.

Ramaphosa was scheduled to meet with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) to discuss a memorandum relating to frontline health workers.

The trade union held a protest outside the Union Buildings on Monday in a bid to get the president to respond to their demands submitted earlier this month.

Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu told the media that an arrangement has been made for the president to meet with the leadership of Nehawu this week.

"The only person who can deal with these issues properly and listen to what Nehawu has to say is our president, and he is available to meet with them on Wednesday because today he is really sick, he is in blankets as I speak," he said.

Ramaphosa last week announced the country would move to Level 1 of the lockdown, which took effect on Monday.