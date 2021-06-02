Ramaphosa on 'disturbing' allegations against Mkhize: 'I am dealing with the matter'

Cyril Ramaphosa is "dealing" with the "disturbing" corruption allegations against Zweli Mkhize.

He will only act after the SIU has completed its investigation.

Opposition MPs, however, were not impressed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he is dealing with the "serious and disturbing" allegations against Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, who is embroiled in a scandal involving an irregular tender.

The tender was awarded to Digital Vibes, whose consultants have ties to Mkhize.

Ramaphosa, though, is not going to act before the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) concludes its investigation into the matter.

Delivering his budget vote to the National Assembly on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said the institutions charged with uncovering and prosecuting corruption are doing what is expected of them.

"It is important, as we rebuild these entities, that we demonstrate our confidence in their ability to investigate all allegations and to act without fear and favour. We must affirm the rule of law and the importance of due process.

"It is this principle that informs our approach to recent allegations around the minister of health and certain contracts awarded by his department," Ramaphosa said.

He said:

These are serious and disturbing allegations, and it is, therefore, essential that they be thoroughly investigated by the SIU and any other appropriate authority; that these investigations be finalised without delay and that the due legal process is followed.

Ramaphosa said he spoke to Mkhize, who is cooperating with the investigation.

"And what I can say to South Africans is that I am dealing with this matter, and there is full cooperation from the minister," he said.

But the opposition was not impressed.

DA MP Dean Macpherson said Ramaphosa has remained silent on the biggest test of his leadership through the pandemic - the alleged corruption involving Mkhize.

Mr President, I have one simple question, which you simply cannot get away from in this debate: Are you comfortable with having a health minister who is accused, along with his family, of benefitting from the irregular Digital Vibes contract worth R150 million. Yes or No?

"We don't care about 'time and space', we want action, Mr President."

Lambasting the government's vaccine rollout, EFF leader Julius Malema said the minister he entrusted to oversee the rollout was busy looting money from unnecessary communications contracts.

Malema was asked to withdraw his statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts heard from the SIU that their investigation – which includes Mkhize's role in the procurement of the contract – is progressing well, and they aim to complete it by the end of June.

In February, Daily Maverick broke the story that Digital Vibes, a then-obscure communications company, secured an irregular communications contract from the Department of Health, worth R82 million for work related to the pandemic.

Digital Vibes' consultants are Mkhize's former personal spokesperson and family friend, Tahera Mather, and his former private secretary, Naadhira Mitha.

Last week, Daily Maverick reported that the department paid in total R150 million to Digital Vibes, which also includes payments for services not related to Covid-19 - and that Mkhize, contrary to his public denial, has benefitted personally from the contract.

