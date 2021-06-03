1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa on MPs' salaries, benefits: 'They struggle to make ends meet'

accreditation
Qaanitah Hunter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cyril Ramaphosa pictured at the Union Buildings.
Cyril Ramaphosa pictured at the Union Buildings.
Ludovic MARIN / AFP
  • Cyril Ramaphosa defended the salaries and benefits awarded to MPs. 
  • He said MPs "were not living it up". 
  • The president engaged with the media after his budget vote debate on Thursday. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa sought to dismiss the notion that Members of Parliament were "living it up". He said they often "struggle to make ends meet". 

In an engagement with the media on Thursday, Ramaphosa said MPs have been "cut to the bone because they have had no meaningful increase for quite a while". 

This is despite the president signing off on a 2.8% increase for ordinary MPs, on top of their million-plus rand packages. 

The president was asked, given the constraints facing the public purse, whether benefits awarded to MPs and ministers should be revisited. 

Ramaphosa said:

I have seen Members of Parliament, who publicly seem to be living it up, but they are not. The work we take on or impose on them as MPs is quite costly, many of them don't end up making ends meet.

He said this is because they usually have to have two houses - one in Parliament and one where they come from. 

"It may seem to many people that they are living it up and they have a very good life - believe you me, it is not," Ramaphosa said. 

AS IT HAPPENED | Ramaphosa grilled by media on Mkhize, corruption, land expropriation

The president said only if South Africa's economic situation worsens would the perks of MPs and public representatives be looked at again. 

He did not weigh in on a question that the public purse was used to fund former ministers.

He did, however, defend public funds being used to ferry ministers across the country. 

This week, Parliament said it cannot continue to fund some of the benefits of former members of the executive.

Between 2014 and 2020, the taxpayer forked out R45.3 million on business class travel for former ministers, deputies, premiers and their spouses, Parliament previously said. 

READ | Ramaphosa's Zondo appearance postponed

Parliament also pays for medical aid contributions enjoyed by former members of provincial legislatures. 

Ramaphosa was also asked about ministers who refuse to answer questions in Parliament, saying they should not hide behind the work done by the president. 

He said he was working to make the Presidency the centre of government, so that it constantly has a line of sight on the work done by government entities. 

This, he said, would eliminate silos in the government. 

Ramaphosa also denied an accusation, made by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, that he and members of his executive were evading her office

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosapolitics
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 13051 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1824 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The taxing role of the taxi industry

13h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The taxing role of the taxi industry
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
13.65
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.23
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.55
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.44
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,872.14
-1.9%
Silver
27.41
-2.7%
Palladium
2,820.01
-1.4%
Platinum
1,161.00
-2.7%
Brent Crude
71.35
+1.6%
Top 40
61,573
-1.9%
All Share
67,791
-1.8%
Resource 10
66,327
-2.8%
Industrial 25
87,422
-1.6%
Financial 15
13,560
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

10h ago

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo

25 May

'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo
Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games

22 May 2021

Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games
Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

19 May

Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief
Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation

18 May

Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation
Over 80 percent in Japan oppose Olympics this year: poll

17 May

Over 80 percent in Japan oppose Olympics this year: poll
Another SA sailor qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

17 May

Another SA sailor qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Leotlela becomes 6th SA sprinter to clock under 10 second 100m time, qualifies for...

15 May

Leotlela becomes 6th SA sprinter to clock under 10 second 100m time, qualifies for Olympics
Russian rescue? Government keen to take up Sputnik V offer to vaccinate SA's...

15 May

Russian rescue? Government keen to take up Sputnik V offer to vaccinate SA's Olympians
Teen swimming star Pieter Coetzé puts school on hold for Olympics: 'Maybe I can...

15 May

Teen swimming star Pieter Coetzé puts school on hold for Olympics: 'Maybe I can surprise some people'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo