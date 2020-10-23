1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa passes the Civil Union Amendment Bill into law

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has passed a bill that prevents marriage officers from refusing to conduct same-sex marriages.
  • According to the bill, the Home Affairs minister must ensure a marriage officer is available to solemnise a civil union at every office.
  • The Centre for Human Rights has welcomed the legislation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has passed into law the Civil Union Amendment Bill, which prevents marriage officers from refusing to conduct same-sex marriages.

The bill was passed on Thursday.

READ | Gay couple struggles for more than a year to marry in Richards Bay

According to the legislation, Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi must ensure that there is a marriage officer available to solemnise a civil union at every office.

Earlier, the Centre for Human Rights welcomed the passing of the bill by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Spokesperson Thiruna Naidoo said the bill repealed Section 6 of the Civil Union Act 17 of 2006 (CUA), which provided that a marriage officer may, in writing, inform the Minister of Home Affairs that he or she objects to solemnising a civil union between persons of the same sex on the ground of conscience, religion, and belief.

Naidoo added that this provision had long been a barrier to the legal recognition of same-sex couples by marriage officers in the Department of Home Affairs.

"Under the Civil Union Amendment Bill, a transitional period of 24 months is given [for] the Department of Home Affairs to train those officials that had previously been granted an exemption by the minister.

"During this transitional period, a marriage officer, other than those granted exemption, must be available to solemnise a civil union at every Department of Home Affairs office to ensure that same-sex couples are no longer turned away," said Naidoo.

Naidoo added that the bill was a positive step toward eliminating existing differentiation between marriages and civil union partnerships, reducing discrimination against same-sex relationships and achieving equality for same-sex couples in South Africa.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
OPINION | Civil Union Bill: Doing your job as an MP could land you up in hot water
Civil Union Amendment Bill: Marriage officers won't be allowed to turn down same-sex couples
WATCH | I can't believe Beloftebos turned us away on the basis of something we cannot change -...
Read more on:
ramaphosacyrilgender rightssame sex marriage
Lottery
3 players win R109k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 6933 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 8057 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.17
(+0.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.15
(+0.20)
ZAR/EUR
19.11
(+0.21)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(+0.10)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.05)
Gold
1905.60
(+0.06)
Silver
24.66
(-0.05)
Platinum
887.00
(+0.79)
Brent Crude
42.50
(+1.69)
Palladium
2381.00
(+1.03)
All Share
55134.26
(+0.62)
Top 40
50584.89
(+0.61)
Financial 15
10418.96
(+0.41)
Industrial 25
74704.74
(+0.77)
Resource 10
53068.70
(+0.47)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo