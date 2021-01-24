Ramaphosa pays tribute to healthcare staff who treated Mthembu: 'You did everything you could'

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Jackson Mthembu was instrumental in educating the public on Covid-19.

Mthembu’s funeral took place on Sunday, after he died of Covid-19 complications.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise said his death should encourage citizens to rededucate themselves about the fight against the virus.

The death of Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu should be an opportunity to rededucate ourselves about the fight against Covid-19, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise said at his funeral on Sunday.

Modise paid tribute to Mthembu alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa during his funeral. The service took place at the Roman Catholic Church near his home in Ackerville, Emalahleni, in Mpumalanga.

Mthembu died of Covid-19-related complications on Thursday, just 10 days after testing positive for the disease, at Netcare Milpark Hospital. His nurse, Sister Mavis Mahlakoane, told those gathered at the funeral that efforts had been made to resuscitate him, but were unsuccessful.

During the eulogy, Ramaphosa thanked the healthcare workers who treated Mthembu.

"I would like to thank all the health workers, doctors, nurses and their health workers who looked after him during his battle with Covid-19," he said.

"You did everything you could."

Ramaphosa added that Mthembu has been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19.

"As the Minister of the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu was the public face of communication around Covid-19. Jackson Mthembu carried our message of compassion and unity across the nation," he said.



He added that many South African’s had looked to leaders like Mthembu for comfort during the pandemic.

"When we found ourselves close to despair, he offered hope. When our nation’s sprits were down and flagging, he was one of those who lifted them. He brought clarity, certainty and utmost professionalism to every task he was assigned."

Mthembu’s daughter, Thuli, struggled to maintain her composure as she read a tribute from his children.

"It came as no surprise seeing pictures of daddy laughing and dancing. That’s all he did," she said.

She added that he was a proud father.

"Daddy, you accomplished so much in your life… yet we were always you’re biggest accomplishments."

The president added that for those who loved Mthembu, the loss was unbearable.

"The coronoavirus has caused so many sorrows in our country and our communities. We have lost so many lives to this deadly disease. There have been many tears and grief in so many homes. And now the stroke of death has taken the very on who has been our citadel, our rock, our tower of strength at this deadly moment in our country’s history," he said.