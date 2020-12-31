Ramaphosa pledges 'ambitious' 2021 plan centered on economic recovery, jobs, power generation

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South African's embodied the spirit of Ubuntu in 2020.

He said 2021 would focus on an ambitious economic recovery plan.

The President also cautioned on what lies ahead in 2021, due to the second wave of infections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked South Africans for their resilience and courage in the face of Covid-19 and called for caution for the challenging year that lies ahead.

Ramaphosa delivered his final address for 2020 on Thursday and thanked the county for its cooperation during an unprecedented time.

"In the face of this unprecedented crisis South Africans have demonstrated the true meaning of Ubuntu. We have taken responsibility for each other’s welfare by donating our time, our energies and our resources. Working together we have mobilised the nation's resources under difficult conditions and in a very short space of time to support poor families and protect jobs and keep businesses afloat," he said.

He thanked South Africans for their courage and perseverance in confronting Covid-19.

"I want to thank the health and social services workers for taking care of people who are ill, hungry or lonely."

The President said that South Africans had showed resolve in the fight against Covid-19.

"Many people have been called upon to make huge sacrifices, many have been worried about their jobs, many have struggled to make a living. Nearly all South Africans have had to spend time separated from their loved ones as this year draws to a close we mourn the loss of relatives, friends, colleagues and neighbours who succumbed to Covid-19. As a nation, we mourn the loss of several eminent South African’s and people from all walks of life."

2021, the year ahead

Looking into 2021 Ramaphosa said there would be a focus on economic recovery and job security.

"We enter the new year ready to rebuild our economy, to revive business and to restore jobs and to continue our drive for new investment. Working together in partnership we are undertaking an ambitious recovery plan to build new roads and water projects, human settlements and power generation plants," he said.

The president also cautioned about the road that lay ahead for the country that was dealing with the second wave of infections.



"The year ahead will be challenging and difficult. We are in the midst of the second wave of coronavirus infections which may even be much worse than the first wave and while we are deeply encouraged by the progress made in developing an effective vaccine we know that it will be sometime before the pandemic ends.

"The year ahead will therefore require our greatest effort as well as resilience. The past year has shown what we are capable of, when we are united and when we work together for the good of all. It is this spirit that will carry us into the new year and which will enable us to prevail and be able to prosper," he said.

