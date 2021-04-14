41m ago

Ramaphosa postpones state capture inquiry appearance for Biden conference

Carien du Plessis
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: GCIS)
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa's appearance before the state capture inquiry has been postponed because he will be attending a climate change conference.
  • Ramaphosa is one of 40 world leaders invited to the summit, hosted by US President Joe Biden.
  • He will now be appearing at the inquiry on 28 and 29 April and 13 and 14 May.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has had to postpone his appearance at the state capture inquiry after receiving an invitation from United States President Joe Biden to attend a climate summit.

Ramaphosa was one of 40 world leaders invited to the summit, set to take place on 22 and 23 April. The summit coincided with his scheduled appearance at the state capture inquiry.

On Wednesday morning, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, chair of the inquiry, announced that Ramaphosa would no longer appear before the commission next week.

Instead, Ramaphosa will use the dates set down for him to testify as the country's president, 28 and 29 April, to testify on behalf of the ANC, and 13 and 14 May to testify as government leader.

Zondo told the commission on Wednesday that Ramaphosa had requested the change because "of some commitments that have arisen".

"I've acceded with the request to change those days," Zondo said.

Biden's announcement of the conference, on 27 January, came after he made a commitment on his first day in office in January to return the United States to the Paris Agreement, according to a statement on the White House website.

READ | Ramaphosa to lead ANC presentation to Zondo commission as top 6 try to convince Zuma to comply

According to the statement, Biden wanted to "convene a leaders' summit to galvanise efforts by the major economies to tackle the climate crisis".

It is understood that development issues, as well as the economic benefits of stronger climate action are also set to be discussed at the summit.

"It will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November in Glasgow," read the statement.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Tyrone Seale, did not react to a request for comment.

It isn't possible to confirm the attendance of heads of state, but Ramaphosa's name appears on the list of leaders invited to attend.

News24 understands Ramaphosa's office considered having him attend the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate – set to be held at Washington time, six hours behind South African time – after testifying at the state capture inquiry. But it was feared this schedule would be too exhausting.

