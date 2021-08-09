Ramaphosa raises alarm over absentee fatherhood on Women's Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa says absentee fatherhood worsens economic hardship in female-headed households.

It also has consequences for child development.

He called on men not to use money as a power tool over women.

Ramaphosa said the march to the Union Buildings by around 20 000 women in 1956 in opposition to the extension of pass laws was not just a protest against the dehumanising laws, but it was also an economic protest.

He said:

At the time, racial segregation, land dispossession, discrimination against black workers, influx control and the migrant labour system were destroying communities and tearing families apart.

"Millions of women, particularly black women, were left to fend for themselves and to care for their families alone."

Ramaphosa said many were forced to seek domestic work in white homes in cities and towns. The new pass laws would have rendered them unemployable, placing them at risk of being arrested and 'deported' to a "homeland".

He said the women, in 1956, were taking a stand for their freedom of movement and protecting their families.

"While these oppressive laws have been swept away, women in South Africa continue to bear the brunt of economic hardship," he continued, citing a study conducted by Statistics South Africa in 2018.

This study found that between 74% and 92% of children lived with their mothers across four race groups.

Of this, African children under the age of 17 were least likely to not stay with their biological father at home.

He said the rise in female-headed households, unemployment among women, and the Covid-19 pandemic, have significantly worsened the material conditions of women.

He said the government is running programmes such as cash transfers to women through the top-up of social grants during the pandemic, but called on everyone to ensure women's safety and build more support and opportunities for women.

"As men, let us step up to our responsibilities to our children and our families. Let us not withhold financial support as a means of punishment or use it as a means of control over the women in our lives or our children."